Who was Rishabh Tandon aka Faqeer? Actor-singer passed away at 35 due to heart attack, his wife was Russian artist Olesya Nedobegova, he was once linked to this actress

Rishabh Tandon, who tied the knot with Russian model-actress Olesya Nedobegova in 2023, was once linked to Sara Khan.

Actor and singer Rishabh Tandon passed away in Delhi due to a heart attack at the age of just 35 years. Based in Mumbai with his wife, Rishabh had traveled to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night. Known by his stage name Faqeer, his song Ishq Faqeerana released earlier this year on Valentine's Day 2025 became quite popular.

The song video also featured his wife Olesya Nedobegova, whom he met when she was a line producer for his digital series in Uzbekistan. Rishabh and Olesya tied the knot with each other in March 2023. Rishabh's last Instagram post on October 11 was a series of photos of them celebrating Karwa Chauth.

After his shocking demise, Olesya took to her Instagram, shared a bunch of their photos together, and penned a heartfelt tribute for the late actor-singer. "I can’t find the words...You left me...My beloved husband, friend, partner...I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true...You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king."

Rishabh once grabbed headlines due to marriage rumors with actress Sara Khan. The speculation began after a photo of the two went viral, showing Sara wearing sindoor. However, Sara later dismissed the rumors. They had been reportedly seeing each other for several years before parting ways. Sara had tied the knot with Ali Merchant inside Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, but divorced him after two months in 2011. On October 6 earlier this month, she had her second marriage with actor Krish Pathak in a court marriage ceremony.

