Who was Pavala Shyama? Veteran Telugu actor dies at 75 weeks after being found abandoned on the streets

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala died at 75 after suffering a heart attack while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Weeks earlier, she was found abandoned on a roadside after allegedly being denied treatment due to financial constraints.

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a massive heart attack while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, July 28. She had been battling age-related health issues for several months. Her demise comes weeks after she was found abandoned on a roadside, allegedly after a private hospital refused to admit her because of her inability to pay for treatment.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson said, "She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors officially confirmed that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 am on Tuesday," the statement read. Movie Artists Association Joint Secretary Karate Kalyani said the actor's funeral will take place in Hyderabad on July 29.

Despite enjoying a career spanning over three decades in Telugu cinema, Shyamala spent her final years battling financial distress. Along with deteriorating health, she was also looking after her daughter, who reportedly suffers from medical issues. In May, the veteran actor allegedly sought treatment at a private hospital but was turned away because she could not bear the medical expenses. She was reportedly put into a taxi, which later dropped her at a road junction late at night. Concerned passersby alerted the police, who facilitated her transfer to the RK Foundation, where she was given immediate medical care.

The incident triggered widespread concern within the Telugu film industry. Producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju personally intervened, coordinating with doctors and ensuring Shyamala received proper treatment. However, her financial struggles had surfaced even earlier.

In December 2025, Shyamala and her daughter were reportedly asked to vacate the shelter where they had been staying. Police stepped in after the two were allegedly on the verge of taking an extreme step and later shifted them to a charitable home. Her plight had previously prompted several members of the Telugu film fraternity to extend support. In 2021, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, appealed to the public to come forward and help the veteran actor. Actors including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Durgha Tej and Allu Arjun also provided financial assistance over the years.

Who was Pavala Shyamala?

Pavala Shyamala carved a niche for herself as a dependable character actor in Telugu cinema, earning recognition for her comic timing and supporting performances. She appeared in several popular films, including Golimaar, Khadgam, Andhrawala and Varsham, sharing screen space with stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. Her final notable credited role was in Mathu Vadalara (2019). Although she stayed away from the spotlight in later years, clips from her films resurfaced on social media as popular memes, introducing her memorable performances to a new generation of audiences.

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