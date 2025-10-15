Who was Pankaj Dheer? Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s co-star, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in the 1988 TV series Mahabharat, passed away at 68 after battling cancer. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian television and film.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Karna in the iconic 1988 television series Mahabharat, passed away on September 15, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. He was 68. His death marks the end of an era for fans of Indian television, many of whom still remember his intense and heartfelt performance as one of the epic’s most complex characters.

Early life and rise to fame

Pankaj Dheer was born on November 9, 1956, in Punjab, India. He started his acting career in films with a small role in Sookha in 1983. However, it was television that brought him widespread recognition. In the legendary TV series Mahabharat, Dheer played Karna, the heroic and tragic warrior, earning immense fame and a permanent place in the hearts of viewers. Interestingly, he was initially considered for the role of Arjuna but refused to shave his mustache for the part. This led him to be cast as Karna, a role that would define his career.

Career h ighlights and p ersonal l ife

Beyond Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer appeared in popular TV shows like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu. He also acted in films including Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah, and worked alongside Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, further cementing his presence in Indian cinema. In 2014, he directed the film My Father Godfather.

Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer and had two children. His son, Nikitin Dheer, is also an actor known for films like Chennai Express and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, while his daughter Nitika Shah is married and lives in Mumbai.

Pankaj Dheer will always be remembered as Karna, one of the most iconic characters in Indian television history. His performance brought depth, emotion and dignity to the role, leaving a lasting impact on audiences across generations. Though he is no longer with us, his work continues to inspire aspiring actors and remains a cherished part of India’s entertainment legacy.