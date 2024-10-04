Who was Mohan Raj? Malayalam cinema's iconic villain, once forced to leave Indian Army, later worked in ED

Here's all you need to know about the late actor Mohan Raj, who was the iconic villain of Malayalam cinema.

Recently, Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, popularly known as Keerikadan Jose passed away at his house. His death came as a shock for the industry people and his fans.

Who was Mohan Raj?

Mohan Raj was an Indian actor and assistant enforcement officer. He worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language films. Born as Sukumaran Nadar and Pankajakshi. He had four brothers–Chandran, Sivaprasad, Jayakumar, and Premlal. Mohan Raj graduated with a degree in economics from Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohan Raj wanted to join the Army

He always aimed to join the Indian Army and at the age of 20, he even enlisted in the Army, however, luck didn't favour him. Following a leg injury sustained while playing sports had to leave. He cleared multiple competitive examinations and received various appointments. He first joined the Customs Department. He had also attained second rank in the sub-inspector exam for the Kerala Police. However, after receiving a position as an assistant enforcement officer (AEO) in the Enforcement Directorate, he discontinued his work with Customs. He continued to serve as an AEO even after entering the film industry as an actor.

Mohan Raj's films and personal life

Mohan Raj worked in over 300 films in his career and became a notable villain in the South film industry. Some of his notable works include Chandramukhi, Raghavendra and Narasimha Naidu among others. He was married to Usha. They have two daughters, Jaishma and Kaaviya. He settled in Madurai with his family. A few years back while doing a stunt scene for a Telegu film he suffered a leg injury and from then on he was unable to recover fully. The last film he acted in was in 2022 in the Mammootty film ‘Rorshach’ after which his health deteriorated and he remained at home. He was best known for playing the villainous role of Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's film Kireedam.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.