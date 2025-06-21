Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala has been confirmed dead through DNA sample matching days after he went missing following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Jirawala was a ground victim of the crash that killed 241 on board and dozens of others. Read on to know more about him.

Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala has been confirmed dead through DNA sample matching days after he went missing following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Jirawala was a ground victim of the crash that killed 241 on board and dozens of others. His remains have since been handed over to his family. With Jirawala's untimely death, he leaves behind his wife, Hetal, and their two children, a daughter and a son.

Mahesh Jirawala's work

Jirawala, a resident of Naroda in Ahmedabad, was a film director and producer. He was known for directing Gujarati music videos and projects related to AIDS awareness. He was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahesh Jirawala Productions and had directed a Gujarati film in 2019, as per media reports.

He was returning home

On the day of the plane crash, Jirawala had gone out for a meeting, and was some 700 meters from the crash site, according to the final location recorded on his phone. A burnt scooter belonging to Jirawala was also recovered from the accident site.

"My husband called me at 1:14 pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off," his wife Hetal told news agency PTI.

Air India plane crash

On June 12, An Air India plane carrying 242 people -- 230 passengers and 12 crew members -- crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing almost everyone on board. The accident marked one of India's deadliest aviation accidents ever. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport and killed dozens others on the ground. Ramesh Viswashkumar, a 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the tragic incident.