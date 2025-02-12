Kim gained fame when BTS wore his hanbok outfits during their Idol performance at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.

The Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Kim Rieul, a hanbok designer who changed K-pop fashion. Kim, known for styling idols like BTS and MONSTA X, passed away at 32. His family confirmed the news through Chosun Biz, but the cause of his death has not been shared.

Born in 1993 in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Kim Rieul did not start in fashion. He loved football but later turned to design after seeing that modern hanbok was losing its true style. In 2016, he launched his own brand, ‘Rieul,’ bringing hanbok into modern fashion.

Kim gained fame when BTS wore his hanbok outfits during their Idol performance at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Their black outfits, seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, made him a key name in fashion. He also designed for MONSTA X, CLC, Zico, Tiger JK, and other K-pop stars.

Kim Rieul had no formal fashion training. His idea to turn hanbok into suits was new and risky. When he started, hanbok suits were not common. Though he faced rejection, he kept working and took six months to make his first hanbok suit.

He wanted to keep hanbok’s tradition alive. Kim spoke about how many hanbok makers used cheaper Chinese fabrics instead of real Korean ones. In a 2021 interview with The Korea Herald, he said he wanted to protect the true value of hanbok.

Kim Rieul’s passing is a big loss to fashion and K-pop. His work in modernising hanbok while keeping its tradition will always be remembered. Even though he is no longer here, his influence will continue to inspire future designers and fans around the world.

Also read: 'Disrespecting someone for...': Chum Darang REACTS strongly to Elvish Yadav's 'racist' remarks, says 'a film by Bhansali was also...'