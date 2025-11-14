ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Bollywood‘s veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, India’s oldest living actress, has passed away. She appeared in nearly 100 films and debuted with a Cannes-awarded film. While the exact cause of the death is unknown, her family has confirmed the news and has requested privacy. Not many know, she was the first co-star of Dharmendra.

