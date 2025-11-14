Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood‘s veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, India’s oldest living actress, has passed away. She appeared in nearly 100 films and debuted with a Cannes-awarded film. While the exact cause of the death is unknown, her family has confirmed the news and has requested privacy. Not many know, she was the first co-star of Dharmendra.
Who was Kamini Kaushal?