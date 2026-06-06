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Who was Jin Ze? Chinese actor dies at 33, starred in Begin Again, Legally Romance; sudden death leaves fans in shock

In an official statement, his talent agency Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co. Ltd said, "We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) died at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026." The cause of his death hasn't been disclosed.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who was Jin Ze? Chinese actor dies at 33, starred in Begin Again, Legally Romance; sudden death leaves fans in shock
Jin Ze/Instagram
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The Chinese entertainment industry is mourning the untimely death of actor Jin Ze, who passed away at the age of 33. His talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the news on June 6, sending shockwaves through the industry and among his fans. According to the agency, the actor died at his residence in Hangzhou, China, on June 4. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

In an official statement, the agency said, "We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) died at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026." The company paid tribute to him as a talented young actor and model, while extending its condolences to his family and loved ones. 

As reported by the Global Times, the agency also appealed for privacy and restraint during this difficult period. It urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in speculation online, allowing the actor’s family to focus on funeral arrangements and grieving in peace.

News of Jin Ze’s death quickly dominated Chinese social media, with related hashtags climbing to the top of trending charts within hours. Tributes poured in from fans, colleagues and fellow actors, many remembering him as a dedicated performer known for his professionalism, warmth and humility.

Who was Jin Ze?

Born Zhang Jiawei in Weihai, Shandong Province, on January 30, 1993, Jin Ze began his career as a fashion model after graduating from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. He later transitioned into acting, steadily building his profile through television dramas and digital productions. 

Over the years, he appeared in several popular series, including Hello Joann, Forget You Remember Love, Begin Again, Legally Romance, Beauty Reborn and Don't Negotiate with Your Boss. More recently, he had found renewed success in the rapidly growing vertical-drama format, emerging as a familiar face among audiences of contemporary Chinese romance and web series.

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