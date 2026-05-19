Who was Inder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead In Ludhiana canal after alleged kidnapping, know what happened with her

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was found dead six days after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint. Police has recovered her body from Neelo Canal. An FIR was filed, with suspect accused of murder over a rejected marriage proposal, while the family has raised concerns over police's delayed action.

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, also known as Yashinder Kaur, was found dead six days after she was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint. Police recovered the 29-year-old singer’s body from the Neelo Canal during the early hours of Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the local music community. According to a report by PTC Punjab, Inder Kaur went missing on May 13. After her body was recovered on May 19 at around 11 am, her identity was confirmed by her family members. Her body was later sent to Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem examination and other legal formalities.

FIR registered after brother's complaint, kidnapping linked to rejected marriage proposal

Inder Kaur's brother, Jotinder Singh, had lodged a police complaint alleging that she was abducted by Moga resident Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha and his associate Karamjit Singh. An FIR was registered on May 15 based on his statement. According to the complaint, the singer had left home on May 13 to buy groceries in her Ford Figo car but never returned. During the probe, the family found that Sukhwinder wanted to marry Inder, but she had rejected his marriage proposal.

Accused fled to Canada after killing Inder Kaur, family questions police's delayed action

Police suspect Sukhwinder travelled from Canada to Punjab via Nepal to execute the murder. He and his aides intercepted the singer’s car on May 13, abducted her at gunpoint, killed her, and dumped her body in the Neelo Canal before fleeing back to Canada through the same route. The victim’s family has questioned the police's handling of the case, alleging that despite an FIR being registered against Sukhwinder Singh and Karamjit Singh on May 15, prompt intervention might have saved Inder's life.

Who was Inder Kaur?

Born in 1997, Inder Kaur was a Punjab-based singer known for her live performances. She also had an active presence on Instagram with 549 posts and over 1 lakh 24 thousand followers. Over the years, she released several Punjabi tracks, including Afghan Jatti, Sohna Lagda, Laanedaarni, Desi Sirre De, Sone Di Wang, Kisaan Anthem, Jija, Rich Standard, Aakad, and Kado Ti Milegi.