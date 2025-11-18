Who was Humane Sagar: 'Arijit Singh of Odisha' who sang over 150 songs in 50 films, 200 albums, died at 34 due to...

After battling for over 72 hours for life, Humane Sagar passed away, leaving millions of fans stranded and a void in the music industry that shaped modern Ollywood melodies.

Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away on November 17, leaving his fans heartbroken forever. The 34-year-old singer, who was undergoing treatment for more than 72 hours, passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar despite continuous monitoring and advanced life-support interventions. Sagar was responsible for reshaping the Odia music industry, and within a short span, Humane became one of Odia cinema's pioneers. He was also called 'Arijit Singh of Odia' for singing a variety of songs in different genres.

Early beginnings of Humane Sagar

Hailing from Titilagarh, Bolangir district, Humane Sagar was born on 25 November 1990, and he grew up surrounded by music in the most literal sense. Sagar's parents were singers deeply rooted in Odisha’s cultural traditions. His grandfather was a composer for private albums. Humane not only grew, but lived with music, which helped him to recognise his true calling in his early teens.

Humane Sagar's breakthrough

In 2012, Sagar got his big break by participating in Tarang TV’s singing reality show Voice of Odisha Season 2. Humane's powerful, emotional vocals echoed with audiences. Even before the finale, Humane had already become a household name, and his win cemented his first major step in his playback singing career. From the 2010s to the 2020s, Sagar defined Ollywood music.

Humane Sagar's flourishing career

In 2015, Humane Sagar marked his debut as a playback singer with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu. In this film, he sang the title track composed by Abhijit Majumdar. The song became an instant chartbuster, and his raw yet controlled voice quickly became the face of youthful romance in Odia cinema.

Over a decade, Sagar recorded more than 150 songs in about 50 films and nearly 200 album tracks. Some of his notable chartbusters include Gote Sua Gote Saari, Tum Mo Love Story, Sehzadi O Sehzadi, Mu Pardesi Chadhei, Sunn Zara, Nishwasa To Bina Chalena and Pyar Bala Hichki. He also became the “voice of Anubhav Mohanty,” as he recorded most of his songs for the Ollywood superstar.

Humane Sagar's life beyond singing, failed marriage

In 2019, Sagar joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and entered state politics with an intention of working on cultural and youth-related issues. Although he didn't prosper in his political career as he did in his singing career, it reflected his desire to serve beyond the stage. On the personal front, Humane Sagar married fellow Voice of Odisha contestant Shriya Mishra in 2017. The couple welcomed a daughter, but their relationship went through turmoil, which led to a highly publicised divorce.

Humane Sagar's death

The talented singer passed away on November 17, 2025, following a battle with multiple health complications, including pneumonia and organ failure, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was only 34.