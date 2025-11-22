Who was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi singer killed in road accident at 37, collaborated with Miss Pooja, was arrested in 2018 for...

Harman Sidhu gained prominence with his popular cassette track Paper Te Pyaar, which brought him widespread recognition and established him as a well-known stage performer.

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu has passed away at the age of 37. According to PNC News, he died in a road accident late Friday evening. The crash occurred when his vehicle collided with a truck as he was traveling from Mansa to his hometown, Khiala. Harman was returning home when the tragic accident occurred. Police officials confirmed that he died on the spot due to the force of the collision. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. His body was sent to Mansa Civil Hospital for a post-mortem, and his family was also notified.

Who was Harman Sidhu?

Sidhu gained prominence with his popular cassette track Paper Te Pyaar, which brought him widespread recognition and established him as a well-known stage performer. He also collaborated with singer Miss Pooja on multiple music albums, further boosting his popularity. Some of his other notable songs include Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan VS Russia. He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

When Harman Sidhu was arrested

In 2018, the singer was arrested along with friends for possession of drugs and was placed in one-day police custody by a local court. At the time, police spokesperson Surjeet Singh stated, “During interrogation, Sidhu told police that he had been addicted to drugs for the past six to seven months. He buys the drug from a Delhi-based Nigerian national at a cheaper rate, as it is very expensive in Punjab and Haryana.”

