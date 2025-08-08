Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang THREATENS comedian: 'Next karwai Mumbai karenge'

Bad news for employees, THIS company is downsizing by 4500 headcounts in FY25 to save Rs 6500000000, it is...

This is world's first laser-armed tank, capable of destroying drones mid-flight, raises BIG concern for India as Pakistan may...

Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise, what he does next to his loyal bodyguard wins netizens: 'This is why..'

Who was first person to see potential in Hrithik Roshan? War 2 actor reveals: 'Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi…’

After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, India retaliates with BIG step, halts over Rs 300000000000 deal with...

US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, says, 'strategic partner...will continue...'

'Kamal Hassan ki charon ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason

Meet man, a cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first attempt, he is from..., his success mantra is….

PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms commitment to strengthen India-Brazil strategic ties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang THREATENS comedian: 'Next karwai Mumbai karenge'

Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe firing: Lawrence Bishnoi gang THREATENS comedian

Bad news for employees, THIS company is downsizing by 4500 headcounts in FY25 to save Rs 6500000000, it is...

Bad news for employees, THIS company is downsizing by 4500 headcounts to save...

This is world's first laser-armed tank, capable of destroying drones mid-flight, raises BIG concern for India as Pakistan may...

This is world's first laser-armed tank, capable of destroying drones mid-flight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who was first person to see potential in Hrithik Roshan? War 2 actor reveals: 'Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi…’

Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for War 2 release, once revealed about the person who first showed belief in him. He acknowledged how he boosted his confidence that he can do big things in life. Here know who he is?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:52 AM IST

Who was first person to see potential in Hrithik Roshan? War 2 actor reveals: 'Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi…’

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood is an industry where several actors come and go; only a few get the chance to excel. Such established actors owe their successes to directors, producers, casting agents, or sometimes to their peers who discover and nurture new talent. They attribute their recognition careers to their guidance and exposure. Several factors help get actors noticed and launch their careers. Recently, Hrithik Roshan revealed who the person was who discovered potential in him long before the world did. 

When Hrithik Roshan revealed who first discovered the potential in him

Hrithik is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Amid this, an old video of Hrithik has resurfaced online, where he acknowledged how superstar Salman Khan encouraged him that he could achieve big in life. He credited the superstar for being the first person to believe in him when he was just 18. “Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi mujhe iss duniya mein jo pehle shakhs the jinhone kaha ki aap zindagi mein kuch accha kar sakte ho, mere mein jo faith thi ki main kuch kar paunga, wo Salman Khan the,” Hrithik said. 

Also read: War 2: Jr NTR gives 'kaante ki takkar' to Hrithik Roshan in dance-off song Janaab-e-Aali, fans say: 'Two legendary dancers of the Indian cinema'

When Hrithik Roshan admitted he carried gratitude for years

According to Hrithik, it was Salman Khan's faith that boosted his confidence. It was the time when his big debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) was far from reality. In the same video, Hrithik confessed how he carried gratitude for years but never actually expressed it publicly. “Maine kabhi koi bhi public platform par unko thank you kaha nahi and today I want to thank you,” he added. “Wo hamesha kehte hai ‘I love you Dooks’ aur usmein sab keh jaate hai wo,” he concluded. It is also being reported that Salman Khan also provided support to Hrithik during the making of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The superstar helped him transform physically.

Also read: War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dynamic dance-off, full song reserved only for...: 'Aditya Chopra wants to..'

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is geared up for the release of War 2, in which he is sharing screen space with  Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 14, 2025. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vantara to establish rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur, backs Maharashtra government’s petition
Vantara to establish rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur
Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine , says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....
Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine, says US tariff on India...
21 Days of Reckoning: The ultimatum that could lose India forever
21 Days of Reckoning: The ultimatum that could lose India forever
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reveals agenda for INDIA bloc meet on August 7: 'Operation Sindoor, SIR of Bihar voter list and PM Modi's...'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reveals agenda for INDIA bloc meet on August 7
After 100 billion USD investment, Apple CEO Tim Cook presents 'made in America' 24k gold gift to US President Donald Trump, watch video
Apple CEO Tim Cook presents 'made in America' 24k gold gift to US President...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE