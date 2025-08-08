Who was first person to see potential in Hrithik Roshan? War 2 actor reveals: 'Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi…’

Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for War 2 release, once revealed about the person who first showed belief in him. He acknowledged how he boosted his confidence that he can do big things in life. Here know who he is?

Bollywood is an industry where several actors come and go; only a few get the chance to excel. Such established actors owe their successes to directors, producers, casting agents, or sometimes to their peers who discover and nurture new talent. They attribute their recognition careers to their guidance and exposure. Several factors help get actors noticed and launch their careers. Recently, Hrithik Roshan revealed who the person was who discovered potential in him long before the world did.



When Hrithik Roshan revealed who first discovered the potential in him

Hrithik is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Amid this, an old video of Hrithik has resurfaced online, where he acknowledged how superstar Salman Khan encouraged him that he could achieve big in life. He credited the superstar for being the first person to believe in him when he was just 18. “Main 18 saal ka tha tab hi mujhe iss duniya mein jo pehle shakhs the jinhone kaha ki aap zindagi mein kuch accha kar sakte ho, mere mein jo faith thi ki main kuch kar paunga, wo Salman Khan the,” Hrithik said.



When Hrithik Roshan admitted he carried gratitude for years

According to Hrithik, it was Salman Khan's faith that boosted his confidence. It was the time when his big debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) was far from reality. In the same video, Hrithik confessed how he carried gratitude for years but never actually expressed it publicly. “Maine kabhi koi bhi public platform par unko thank you kaha nahi and today I want to thank you,” he added. “Wo hamesha kehte hai ‘I love you Dooks’ aur usmein sab keh jaate hai wo,” he concluded. It is also being reported that Salman Khan also provided support to Hrithik during the making of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The superstar helped him transform physically.



Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is geared up for the release of War 2, in which he is sharing screen space with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 14, 2025.