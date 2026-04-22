Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress passes away at 30 after heart attack, featured in singer Masoom Sharma's songs

Divyanka Sirohi gained fame after appearing in several TikTok videos and also featured in several songs alongside singer Masoom Sharma.

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi has passed away at the age of 30. Reports state that she suffered a heart attack late on Tuesday night (April 21) at her home in Uttar Pradesh. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her sudden demise has shocked the entertainment industry, with several artists and her fans mourning her untimely passing. However, her family has not yet issued an official statement.

Who was Divyanka Sirohi?

A native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Divyanka was living in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother. She completed her BCA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University before going on to pursue an MBA in Sikkim. She is survived by her brother Himanshu and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet.

Divyanka Sirohi's claim to fame

Divyanka had carved a niche in the regional entertainment space, appearing in several songs alongside singer Masoom Sharma. She also had a strong social media presence, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her journey in the entertainment industry began on TikTok, where a viral video first brought her recognition.

Around Diwali a few years back, Divyanka posted a TikTok video dressed in a blue suit, set to Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu by Sunanda Sharma, and it struck a chord online. The clip went viral, racking up nearly 20 million views, and propelled her TikTok following to an impressive 5 million.

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