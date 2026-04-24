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West Bengal Elections 2026: Home minister Amit Shah predicts big victory for BJP, says 'will win 110 seats in phase-1'

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Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, Natya Sangeet pioneer who shaped up legendary singers

The death anniversary of Deenanath Mangeshkar is a moment to remember the man who laid the foundation for one of India’s most iconic musical families. As the father of legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, his legacy continues to shape Indian music.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar? Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father, Natya Sangeet pioneer who shaped up legendary singers
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The death anniversary of Deenanath Mangeshkar is a moment to remember the man who laid the foundation for one of India’s most iconic musical families. As the father of legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, his legacy continues to shape Indian music even decades after his passing.

Who was Deenanath Mangeshkar?

The Indian classical vocalist and theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar made extensive contributions to Marathi theatre and music through his work as a musician. The Goan native gained recognition for his powerful voice and his deep understanding of classical music through his birth in 1900. He established a close connection with Balwant Sangeet Mandali, which he co-founded to support the performance of Natya Sangeet, another theatrical form which combines classical music with dramatic storytelling. Deenanath used his acting skills to perform in plays such as Manapman and Ranadundubhi, which combined musical elements with dramatic theatre performance. His work reached the public through entertainment, while his music brought classical music to wider audiences throughout his lifetime.

Deenanath Mangeshkar’s personal life:

Deenanath married Shevanti, who was also known as Sudhamati Mangeshkar. The couple had five children: Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, all of whom went on to achieve recognition in the field of music. His home was filled with musical traditions, which had a major effect on his children to pursue their music careers. Yet the family experienced their first major loss. Deenanath Mangeshkar died at a young age in 1942, which caused his family to experience financial difficulties. The eldest daughter, Lata Mangeshkar, began her legendary Indian music career when she took over family responsibilities after her father's death.

Also read: Viral video: Aneet Padda makes her first appearance after grandfather demise, hides her face at Amritsar airport with Ahaan Panday

Remembering his legacy:

The brief life of Deenanath Mangeshkar produced a lasting impact on Indian classical music and theatrical music. The artist dedicated his life to artistic and musical pursuits, which established the foundation for upcoming artists. He is remembered today as both the father of two legendary singers and the first artist who dedicated himself to creating Indian cultural heritage.

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