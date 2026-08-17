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Who was Ananya Raj? Actress passes away at 35 after year of 'physical and mental discomfort', know what family said

On July 15, actor Ananya Raj died at 35. Her family shared that she passed away peacefully in sleep. She appeared in Hindi and regional films including Ghost and Thaggede Le.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

Who was Ananya Raj? Actress passes away at 35 after year of 'physical and mental discomfort', know what family said
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Actor Ananya Raj died at the age of 35 on July 15. Her family confirmed the news nearly a month later on her official Instagram account. They said she died peacefully in her sleep after dealing with physical and mental health issues for over a year.

Who was Ananya Raj?

Ananya Raj was an Indian actor who appeared in regional and Hindi movies. She began her career in the entertainment world through movies and music videos after growing up in Mumbai. In 2016, she debuted in Bollywood with 7 Hours to Go. She made her debut in a Hindi film with the thriller. She had appearances in The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019.

Ananya appeared in South Indian movies as well. She starred in Srinivas Raju's 2022 Telugu suspense film Thaggede Le. She appeared on screen alongside P Ravi Shankar, Divya Pillai and Naveen Chandra in the movie. She also appeared in Madrasi Gang, a multilingual movie. Ananya had appearances in both mainstream and local projects during her career. Her preference for suspenseful and thriller parts was well-known.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo makes big statement on retirement ahead of 2026-27 season: 'I want to leave...'

Family shares statement

Ananya's family shared a note on her Instagram account over a month after she passed away. They recalled her as a strong-willed individual and requested solitude. "This is Ananya's family," the message said. We regret to inform you that Ananya died in the early hours of July 15. She died quietly while sleeping. She experienced both physical and psychological discomfort for more than a year. And she defeated them by fighting like a warrior.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"She was a strong girl and lived life on her terms," it continued. The family added that Ananya had been ailing for more than a year. "Dear child, we will miss you very much. Please pray for her soul. At this time, we request privacy and peace." They requested that the media and fans respect their privacy and offer prayers for her. When Ananya Raj passed away, she was 35 years old. Her films, including Ghost, Thaggede Le, The Final Exit and 7 Hours to Go, will live on in her memory.

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