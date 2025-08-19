Who was Achyut Potdar? Former Indian army officer who stepped into Bollywood at 44, worked in 3 idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2

Shilpa Shetty’s malasana yoga pose offers fitness motivation you need this week
Like Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, here are 5 Indian directors who took Bollywood vision to Hollywood screens
Meet Sahher Bambba, GenZ rising star, set to appear in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood
Waheeda Rehman, Kamini Kaushal, Vyjayanthimala, more: What these Bollywood yesteryear actresses are doing now?
War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at box office, reason is...
Big boost to India, China lifts ban on fertilisers, rare earth magnets and...
Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok, but it's Arjun Tendulkar's response that goes viral, watch video
Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe India 2025 title, set to represent India in Thailand
'He made me wear...': Anita Advani makes shocking claim, says she secretly married Rajesh Khanna
Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad stuns in 100-year-old Paithani saree which makes first public appearance in 40 years
ENTERTAINMENT
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, remembered for 3 Idiots and over 125 films, passed away at 91 on August 18, 2025. From serving in the Indian Army to acting alongside Bollywood’s biggest stars, his inspiring journey spanned four decades across stage, cinema, and TV.
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his memorable character roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on August 18, 2025, at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted due to health complications. His funeral will be held on August 19 in Thane.
Before cinema, Potdar lived a disciplined life in the Indian Armed Forces. He served with dedication and retired as a captain in 1967. After his exit in the army, he worked with Indian Oil Company for nearly 25 years, retiring as an executive in 1992.
Achyut Potdar’s passion for acting remained constant even while working at IOC. He actively participated in theatre and eventually made his way into films in the 1980s. Starting his acting career at 44, he proved it’s never too late to chase your dreams.
In a career spanning over four decades, Potdar acted in more than 125 films across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His notable works include Aakrosh, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Dabangg 2.
His portrayal of the strict but lovable professor in 3 Idiots became iconic, with his dialogue “kya baat hai” still popular in memes and pop culture references.
Apart from films, Potdar also left his mark on television. He appeared in shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. His ability to move between stage, TV, and cinema made him one of the most versatile actors of his generation.
ALSO READ: 3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91