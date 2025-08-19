Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, remembered for 3 Idiots and over 125 films, passed away at 91 on August 18, 2025. From serving in the Indian Army to acting alongside Bollywood’s biggest stars, his inspiring journey spanned four decades across stage, cinema, and TV.

Who was Achyut Potdar? Former Indian army officer who stepped into Bollywood at 44, worked in 3 idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his memorable character roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on August 18, 2025, at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted due to health complications. His funeral will be held on August 19 in Thane.

Early life and army service

Before cinema, Potdar lived a disciplined life in the Indian Armed Forces. He served with dedication and retired as a captain in 1967. After his exit in the army, he worked with Indian Oil Company for nearly 25 years, retiring as an executive in 1992.

Late start in films at 44

Achyut Potdar’s passion for acting remained constant even while working at IOC. He actively participated in theatre and eventually made his way into films in the 1980s. Starting his acting career at 44, he proved it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

Indian cinema career across 125 films

In a career spanning over four decades, Potdar acted in more than 125 films across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His notable works include Aakrosh, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Dabangg 2.

His portrayal of the strict but lovable professor in 3 Idiots became iconic, with his dialogue “kya baat hai” still popular in memes and pop culture references.

Presence on television

Apart from films, Potdar also left his mark on television. He appeared in shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. His ability to move between stage, TV, and cinema made him one of the most versatile actors of his generation.



