Who’s Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s fiancée, business leader and philanthropist from Ireland

Cricket star Shikhar Dhawan is engaged to Sophie Shine. She is from Ireland, works in Abu Dhabi and supports charitable causes. The couple met in Dubai, and fans are excited about their new chapter together.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has recently announced his engagement to Sophie Shine. Dhawan announced the wonderful news on Instagram by posting lovey-dovey pictures and a very touching message. He expressed his gratitude by saying that he is 'thankful for the love, the blessings, and all good wishes for our engagement as we choose to be together forever.' The fans and the media are very happy and surprised to hear about the engagement as well as the new chapter in his life.

Who is Sophie Shine?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sophie Shine is from Ireland. After finishing her high school at Castleroy College, she furthered her education by taking Marketing and Management courses at Limerick Institute of Technology. Sophie is employed in a top position as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, located in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Along with that, she is participating in philanthropic activities through the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, where she is contributing to community projects and sports-related initiatives.

Their love story:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is reported that Shikhar and Sophie first met in Dubai several years back. The very first step of a friendship, however, was soon followed by a step into a relationship. They were frequently spotted at cricket-related events and posted pictures of themselves together on social media before their relationship was announced officially. With time, their connection deepened, and they became the most favourite couple of the fans.

Also read: Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

Shikhar Dhawan was married before to Aesha Mukerji, and together they had one son. Their divorce, however, took place in 2023. Shikhar then decided to bring his personal and professional life to the forefront. Now, with Sophie, he has a new chapter ahead of him, one full of love and happiness. Cricket fans are very thrilled to witness the transition of this superstar cricketer into a new phase of life, and the engagement of the couple is being widely celebrated. Shikhar and Sophie Shine are all set to embark on their journey together, enveloped in love, support and blessings from their families, friends and fans.

