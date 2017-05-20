Headlines

Who's playing father of Raven's kids in 'That's So Raven' spin-off

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2017, 04:57 AM IST

?Raven's Home,? the highly anticipated spin-off to ?That's So Raven,? is bringing back some familiar faces from the original show.

Jonathan McDaniel will be reprising the role of Devon Carter, Raven's (Raven Symon?) boyfriend in seasons two-four, E! Online reported.

In the new series, viewers will see the duo as a divorced couple with two kids. Raven and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) will be seen as divorced single mothers, raising their children together in the same chaotic household.

Apparently, Raven's ability to see the future is genetic and one of her 11-year-old twins Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) will have the same ability.

Raven's other twin, Nia, will be played by Navia Robinson, while Jason Maybaum will take on the role of Chelsea's son Levi, and Sky Katz will be playing Tess, Booker and Nia's best friend and neighbour.

?Raven's Home? is all set to debut on July 21 on Disney Channel, following the premiere of the highly anticipated ?Descendants 2.?

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

