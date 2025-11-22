Who owns Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors? Know here

For decades, the Deonar Cottage, also known as RK Cottage, was a social epicenter, hosting grand parties and gatherings for Bollywood's biggest stars, directors, and producers. However, in February 2023, the Kapoor family sold RK Cottage for Rs 100 crore. Read here to know who is the new owner.

Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow Deonar Cottage, famously known as RK Cottage, was more than just a residence. It served as a hub of creativity, a pre-production space, and a place where scripts were developed over informal gatherings, with the Kapoor family's hospitality becoming a hallmark of the industry.

About Raj Kapoor's RK Cottage

Situated in Deonar, Chembur, the 4265.50 sq mt property predated RK Studio. According to writer Madhu Jain, a room at the back was once known as Nargis’s room, meticulously maintained with her personal belongings, including her crockery and clothes, preserved as a tribute. For decades, the cottage was a social epicenter, hosting grand parties and gatherings for Bollywood's biggest stars, directors, and producers. Many significant Kapoor family events took place there, including several weddings, such as those of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and Ritu Nanda.

In "Dining With the Kapoors," a special documentry, recently released on Netflix, the family reflects on how every celebration and challenge was centered around this cottage. A cherished memory shared involves the cousins consistently being caught stealing food before guests arrived, a long-standing tradition, as Kareena humorously points out.

Who owns Raj Kapoor's Deonar Cottage now?

In February 2023, the Kapoor family sold RK Cottage to Godrej Properties for Rs 100 crore. The new acquisition is located adjacent to another significant part of Kapoor history — RK Studios, which Godrej had previously acquired in 2019 for approximately Rs 180–200 crore.

The agreement was signed by Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Neetu Kapoor, and the grandchildren Nitasha and Nikhil Nanda. In Dining With the Kapoors, Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of Raj Kapoor, honestly described the bittersweet nature of the moment saying, “This property has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family.”

What was the real reason behind selling Raj Kapoor's RK Cotttage?

Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor's daughter, revealed on the show that a key reason for the sale was deeply personal. Their mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, had emphasised, years ago, that her children should not become overly attached to the physical property after her passing. She understood that the house would become too large, too burdensome, and filled with too many memories to maintain. Krishna Raj Kapoor had also proposed selling the large house to stop it from turning into a ruin ("khandar") after her death.

What happened to RK Cottage after it was sold?

The original cottage no longer stands. The site is now a premium residential development called Godrej RKS, which features luxury apartments with 3 and 4BHK houses priced between Rs 8-15 crore. The developer aimed to build a community that celebrates the legacy of the iconic site.