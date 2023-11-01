Headlines

Entertainment

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

The makers of Andhadhun and Scoop have acquired the rights of Junpinderjit Singh's bestselling book Who Killed Moosewala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

The gruesome murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala is set to be adapted for the screen. Sriram Raghavan mentored Matchbox Shots has acquired the rights for the book Who Killed Moosewala, an investigation into the death and the criminal underbelly of Punjab by crime journalist, Jupinderjit Singh.

Matchbox Shots, which has given cult films and shows like Andhadhun, Monica O My Darling, and Scoop, recently acquired the rights to the popular bestseller and intend to develop it into a project. The medium and nature of the project has not been decided yet but the makers say it will attempt to ‘uncover the truth behind the death’.

The book delves into the ominous influence of drugs and the eruption of violence driven by gangsters' growing dominance in Punjab. The narrative is more than just a mystery; it paints a comprehensive picture of the dark underbelly of an industry often glamorized but rarely understood.

Sidhu Moosewala, an iconic figure in the international Punjabi music scene, transformed from Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu into an artist whose lyrics and themes resonated deeply with the global youth. His work was not without controversy; it delved into raw, unfiltered issues, making him a voice for many. However, his rise to fame was tragically cut short, and Who Killed Moosewala? attempts to uncover the truth behind this shocking event. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar later took responsibility for the murder.

Jupinderjit Singh expressed his excitement and stated, “The moment the book was published, there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further.”

Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots shared her perspective on the project, emphasizing the connection between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab. She stated, “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit's book 'Who Killed Moosewala?' we know we have a strong backbone for our story.”

“The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding” says Dikssha Jyote Routray. The project, led by Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, promises to be more than a movie or series; it's a testament to the complexity of human existence and the forces that shape our world.

