Who Kangana Ranaut? Ramya Krishnan is far more convincing as 'Queen' Jayalalithaa than 'Thalaivi' in trailer

It was only a few days back that the makers of Thalaivi unveiled the first look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa. Now actress Ramya Krishnan has stepped into the same shoes. Although fitting into Jayalalithaa's shoes is a big deal, Ramya is, without a doubt, more convincing in the role.

The 'Queen' trailer, which was unveiled on the internet a few hours back, sees Ramya Krishnan's journey from a little girl rebelling to be able to study, entering the glamour world in the most natural manner and her journey into politics thereafter. When compared to Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi trailer, which was wrong in most manners, the Queen trailer is extremely convincing and respectful to Jayalalithaa.

While Thalaivi showed Kangana Ranaut's character (Jayalalithaa) in the sleaziest manner, Ramya Krishnan's Queen focused more on her performance. Unlike Kangana's unnecessary prosthetics, Ramya kept it natural and did not go overboard to focus on the weight of Jayalalithaa over the story of her life.

Much like the movie Mahanati, Queen has a love angle that tries to ruin the life of on-screen Jayalalithaa, but she very respectfully stands by her lover at the time of his death. That, in fact, is one of the most powerful scenes of the trailer.

See the Queen trailer here:

It might not be wrong to say that Ramya Krishnan has without a blink overthrown Kangana Ranaut as the 'Queen' with her performance as Jayalalithaa.