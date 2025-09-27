Who is Vijay? Tamil superstar, politician whose Karur rally caused stampede, over 30 people feared dead

Here's everything you need to know about Vijay, Tamil actor-turned-politician whose rally at Karur has ended into a stampede with over 30 people dead and dozens injured.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known professionally as Vijay and popularly as Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. In early 2024, the actor made a formal entry into politics by launching his own political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He has landed himself into a major controversy after his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 27, ended in a stampede, leaving over 30 dead and dozens injured.

Who is Vijay?

A major cultural icon, Vijay has acted in 68 films across three decades, often portraying characters rooted in social justice, courage, and mass appeal. With blockbuster hits like Thuppakki, Mersal, Master, and Leo, Vijay has had a profound impact on Tamil cinema, emerging as one of its most bankable and influential stars over the past two decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence, high-energy performances, and socially themed films, he has consistently drawn massive audiences across South India and among the Tamil diaspora.

Why Vijay decided to quit acting and enter politics?

In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced his decision to quit films. Sharing why he decided to enter politics, he stated, "Politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I am committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Vijay final film is Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's final film appearance will be in his 69th film titled Jana Nayagan. The H. Vinoth directorial also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj in leading roles. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is slated to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal next year.