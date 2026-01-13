Who is Talwinder Singh Sidhu? Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend who was spotted holding her hands in...

Disha Patani sparked dating rumours after being seen with Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu at a wedding and later at the airport. Neither has confirmed or denied the reports, leaving fans curious about their relationship.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has once again grabbed attention, this time because of dating rumours. The actress and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu were spotted together recently, and their public appearance sparked a lot of conversation on social media.



The rumours started when Disha went to the wedding of singer Stebin Ben and Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, in Udaipur. Disha and Talwinder were seen spending time together in a number of photos and videos from the wedding festivities. Fans speculated that they might be dating after observing them walking closely, chatting and enjoying the event.

Wedding appearance sparks rumours:

Disha and Talwinder were frequently spotted together during the wedding festivities. Both fans and the media were drawn to their easygoing body language. Videos from the event quickly went viral, with many people expressing their excitement and opinions on social media.

Who is Talwinder Singh Sidhu?

Punjabi singer and music composer Talwinder Singh Sidhu is better known by his stage name, Talwiinder. He frequently covers his face when making public appearances and is renowned for keeping his private life private. Despite this, fans quickly recognised him in the wedding's viral videos.

Spotted together at the airport:

The dating gossip got louder when Disha and Talwinder were seen together at Udaipur airport after the wedding. In one clip, Disha was caught assisting him with his boarding pass, which a lot of fans considered to be very nice. This incident contributed to the speculation.

Till now, Disha Patani and Talwinder Singh Sidhu have not either confirmed or denied the dating rumours. They both have both decided to remain silent and keep their private lives out of the public eye. Previously, Disha was rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, but the two never gave any official statement regarding their relationship. For the time being, fans are left to guess, and the situation is also accompanied by the possibility of the stars talking about the rumours later.