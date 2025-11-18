FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Talha Anjum: Controversial Pakistani star rapper who waved Indian flag, founder of Baani-e-Urdu Rap, had a war with Naezy for...

Rapper Talha Anjum is more than just a Pakistani artiste who stirred controversy by waving the Indian flag at his recent concert. His discography is impressive, and even his public fallout with Indian rapper Naezy was something you read about.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who is Talha Anjum: Controversial Pakistani star rapper who waved Indian flag, founder of Baani-e-Urdu Rap, had a war with Naezy for...
Talha Anjum
Pakistani rapper and pop star Talha Anjum is embroiled in controversy and is getting hate from the people of his own country. At his recent concert in Nepal, Talha showed respect to India and waved the tricolour given to him by one of his attendees. Talha accepted the flag, waved it high, and even carried it on his shoulder. Talha's gesture to the Indian flag has divided the internet with mixed reactions. While a majority of netizens praised him, a section of miffed cybercitizens (mostly from Pakistan) have bashed him for hurting their sentiments and crossing the line. Let's dig further into Talha Anjum. 

Who is Talha Anjum? His achievements 

Talha Anjum is a renowned Pakistani rapper, songwriter, and lyricist. He is widely regarded as a pioneer of Urdu hip-hop. He is best known as the co-founder of the rap duo Young Stunners alongside Talhah Yunus. Talha is also responsible for bringing Urdu rap, and is also referred to as Baani-e-Urdu Rap. 

Watch: Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waves Indian flag, carries tricolour on his shoulder in viral video, REAL reason behind it is

In 2012, Talha had a breakthrough with the viral song Burger-e-Karachi, a satirical take on Karachi's westernised elite. Along with Talhah Yunus, he formed the group Young Stunners, and they played a critical role in bringing Urdu rap into the mainstream.

Talha Anjum's notable works and career growth

Anjum is widely popular among the masses for his poetic lyricism, blending gritty storytelling with emotional depth and introspection. A few of his notable hits from the discography include Gumaan, Afsanay, Don't Mind, and the PSL anthem Groove Mera (2021). By 2023, Anjum started his journey as a solo music composer and gave two big hit albums: Open Letter (2023) and My Terrible Mind (2024). Anjum also made his acting debut in Kattar Karachi (2024). 

Talha Anjum's war of words with Naezy 

In 2024, Talha and Indian rapper Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Naezy were at loggerheads. For the unversed, Naezy dismissed Anjum, and he refused to recognise him. As a reply, Anjum dropped a diss track, Kaun Talha. The track was widely discussed in the Desi Hip-Hop (DHH) community, and it also helped Talha Anjum to create a fanbase in India as well.

