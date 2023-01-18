Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Who is Sireesha Bhagavatula, the voice behind Qala superhit song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’?

The family members of Sireesha, 26, are ardent music lovers and she learned the art of singing at a very young age.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Who is Sireesha Bhagavatula, the voice behind Qala superhit song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’?
Sireesha Bhagavatula/ Instagram

‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ from latest Netflix movie Qala is grabbing a lot of attention these days. The song is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula, who is popular face of several singing reality shows and has sung many songs in Tamil, Telugu film industry as well.

Let's know more about Sireesha. 

Who is Sireesha Bhagavatula?

Sireesha was born in 1996 in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam.The family members of Sireesha, 26, are music lovers and she learned the art of singing at a very young age from her family members. According to Sireesha’s family, she started singing at the age of three. Sireesha later took training for singing and has participated in several singing competitions. During her stage shows, Sireesha got the chance to meet legendary singers SP Balasubrahmanyam and Bappi Lahiri.

Sireesha completed her graduation from Vizag’s Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering. She is a gold medallist in engineering. Sireesha has also worked for an IT firm but then she decided to quit her job to pursue her passion in music. Sireesha participated in Indian Idol season 12 and became a household name.

Sireesha Bhagavatula's singing career

Sireesha started her singing career in 2019 with AR Rahman’s composition Maathare from the movie Bigil. She worked with AR Rahman for songs like Sye from the movie PS-I, Yalo Yedu Sundara from Cobra. Sireesha has sung many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu songs.

Sireesha became the voice of Qala Manjushree, the female lead of Qala and her songs ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ and ‘Phero Na Najariya’ are now superhit.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Winter Diet: 5 healthy food to have this season
Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.