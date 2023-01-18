Who is Sireesha Bhagavatula, the voice behind Qala superhit song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’?

Sireesha Bhagavatula/ Instagram

‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ from latest Netflix movie Qala is grabbing a lot of attention these days. The song is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula, who is popular face of several singing reality shows and has sung many songs in Tamil, Telugu film industry as well.

Let's know more about Sireesha.

Who is Sireesha Bhagavatula?

Sireesha was born in 1996 in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam.The family members of Sireesha, 26, are music lovers and she learned the art of singing at a very young age from her family members. According to Sireesha’s family, she started singing at the age of three. Sireesha later took training for singing and has participated in several singing competitions. During her stage shows, Sireesha got the chance to meet legendary singers SP Balasubrahmanyam and Bappi Lahiri.

Sireesha completed her graduation from Vizag’s Maharaj Vijayaram Gajapathi Raj College of Engineering. She is a gold medallist in engineering. Sireesha has also worked for an IT firm but then she decided to quit her job to pursue her passion in music. Sireesha participated in Indian Idol season 12 and became a household name.

Sireesha Bhagavatula's singing career

Sireesha started her singing career in 2019 with AR Rahman’s composition Maathare from the movie Bigil. She worked with AR Rahman for songs like Sye from the movie PS-I, Yalo Yedu Sundara from Cobra. Sireesha has sung many Hindi, Tamil and Telugu songs.

Sireesha became the voice of Qala Manjushree, the female lead of Qala and her songs ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ and ‘Phero Na Najariya’ are now superhit.