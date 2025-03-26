Here's everything you need to know about Shruthi Narayanan, whose private video, recorded during an audition, has been leaked online.

Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan's 14-minute private video has allegedly been leaked online. The video, said to have been recorded during a private audition, is now going viral on social media platforms like X (Twitter), Instagram, and Telegram, gaining thousands of views within hours.

The video'a authenticity remains questionable as of now, as some social media users have claimed that the video might be deepfake whike others are claiming that it is indeed Shruthi Narayanan in the leaked clip. The video exposes the casting couch practices in Kollywood, i.e. the Tamil film industry.

Who is Shruthi Narayanan?

The 24-year-old actress Shruthi Narayanan is known for playing supporting role in the popular Tamil TV series Siragadikka Aasai, which airs on Star Vijay and streams on JioHotstar. The show, which began in January 2023, is headlined by Vetri Vasanth with Gomathi Priya, and has telecast more tha 600 episodes till now.

Shruthi Narayanan is also quite active on Instagram, where she shares her glamorous videos and photos. Her Instagram bio reads as, "By Grace, through Faith. Vidhya - Siragadikka Aasai. DM for Paid Collabs / Shoots." Shruthi is followed by around 40,000 people. It seems that after the shocking incident, the actress has made her Instagram account private.

No official complains have been made with the police or industry associations, as of March 26. Parallels of Shruthi Narayanan's case are being drawn to previous controversies involving established actresses like Trisha Krishnan and Amala Paul, though both of them were later confirmed to be fake and hoaxes.