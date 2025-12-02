Who is Shilpa Reddy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend who shared UNSEEN photos from intimate wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend Shilpa offered a glimpse into the intimate wedding, sharing pictures showing Samantha and Raj are seen seated together in their wedding attire, looking at each other affectionately.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru after days of speculation. The couple got married in a traditional Linga Bhairavi Vivaha ceremony in Coimbatore on December 1. The inside pictures from the intimate wedding were shared by Samantha's close friend Shilpa Reddy, who witnessed the wedding unfold at the Isha Foundation.



Shilpa offered glimpse into the intimate event, sharing pictures showing Samantha and Raj are seen seated together in their wedding attire, looking at each other affectionately. In the video, she revealed the wedding gifts, described, 'Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha explaining the rituals, and showed visuals of the venue adorned with lamps and diyas decorated with natural flowers.



Who is Shilpa Reddy?



Shilpa Reddy is fashion graduate from the Academy of Design, Toronto, who won the Gladrags Mrs. India title in 2004 and featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. A renowned fashion designer and model, she is also a passionate socialite, advocating for women empowerment, child safety, education, and mental health awareness. She's associated with organizations like Roshni, Teach for Change, and COWE, and has spoken at various forums, including Breast Cancer Awareness and SAARC – Chamber Women Entrepreneur Council. Her commitment to social causes and women's fitness has earned her recognition as a brand ambassador and influential figure.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru traditional wedding



Samantha also took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to post a series of pictures from the traditional event, marking the date "01.12.2025" in her caption, accompanied by white heart emojis. The ceremony appeared to be simple yet deeply personal. In the first image, Raj is seen placing a ring on Samantha's finger as the two stand before Linga Bhairavi. Another picture shows Samantha holding Raj close while proudly displaying her engagement ring. Additional pictures capture the couple performing rituals, taking aarti, and kneeling in front of the deity. The last frame shows the newlyweds smiling joyfully as they walk through a beautifully flower-decorated doorway.

Both Samantha and Raj had stayed tight-lipped about their relationship, amid rumours that began circulating in early 2024 after the two were frequently spotted together at public events. The two have worked together on Prime Video's 'The Family Man Season 2' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' where Samantha stars and Raj serves as the director. This marks the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.



