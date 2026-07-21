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Who is Santy Sharma? Rapper's YouTube channel deleted after calling CJP 'internet drama', may join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20

Independent rapper Santy Sharma has claimed that YouTube has "permanently deleted" after he received hate messages for calling Cockroach Janta Party aka CJP "just internet drama. Santy is rumoured to be joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, which is set to premiere in September 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

Who is Santy Sharma? Rapper's YouTube channel deleted after calling CJP 'internet drama', may join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20
Santy Sharma/Instagram
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Independent rapper Santy Sharma has claimed that his YouTube channel has been "permanently deleted" after he faced backlash over his remarks on the Cockroach Janata Party aka CJP. He has been severely criticised for calling the Abhijeet Dipke-founded organisation "just internet drama". The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began as a meme movement on social media before evolving into a nationwide protest campaign over the irregularities in the Indian education system, especially the NEET Paper leak. Here's everything you need to know about the rapper Santy Sharma, who has been making headlines now.

Santy Sharma says his YouTube channel has been "permanently deleted"

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sharma wrote, "My YouTube channel wasn't just a platform-it was 11 years of dreams, struggles, memories, and countless hours of hard work. YouTube has confirmed that my channel has been permanently deleted and cannot be recovered. After my statement regarding the CJP, I received a wave of hate messages, and I believe my channel has become a victim of that politics. They may have taken away my channel, but they cannot take away my voice, my passion, or my determination to create again. Thank you to everyone who continues to stand by me."

Santy Sharma's remarks against CJP

In a viral video, Santy Sharma called the Cockroach Janta Party "just internet drama", as he shared his opinions on the ongoing political situation in the country. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he added, "No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth." 

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He began releasing music on YouTube in 2016 and built a following through independent rap songs, including Suni Suni Sadko, Udaan, Koshish Meri, The Valentine Song, Peeta Daaru, Black Heart, and his album Reborn. He is often hailed as one of the first rappers from central India to gain fame in desi independent hip-hop scene.

Santy Sharma in Bigg Boss 20?

According to several reports, Santy Sharma will be seen in the controversial show Bigg Boss 20. Hosted by Salman Khan, the popular reality series will premiere in September 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Bhavya Singh, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, and Uorfi Javed are some of the other names rumoured to be joining Bigg Boss 20.

READ | Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing, makes comeback with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track

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JP Nadda, Arvind Kejriwal visit RML hospital, meet students injured in police action over CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march
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