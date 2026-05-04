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Who is Rupa Ganguly? Will Mahabharata's Draupadi be first BJP woman chief minister in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee? Know her iconic roles, income, assets

Rupa Ganguly, best known for playing Draupadi in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is most likely to beat Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal. Read on to know her roles, income, and assets.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Who is Rupa Ganguly? Will Mahabharata's Draupadi be first BJP woman chief minister in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee? Know her iconic roles, income, assets
Rupa Ganguly (Image source: X)
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The assembly election of 2026 voiced people's sentiments for change. Be it in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, or West Bengal. The early trends are echoing the need of the hour. Speaking about the West Bengal election, the race for 294 seats is fronted by well-known celebs. The state recorded an impressive turnout of around 82 percent, with nearly 6.1 crore voters casting their ballots, which shows high public participation. As per the latest trend, BJP leader Rupa Ganguly is giving a tight competition to AITC's Arundhuti Maitra. If Rupa secures a majority, she has the closest chance to become the first woman from the BJP party to become West Bengal's Chief Minister after Mamta Banerjee. 

Who is Rupa Ganguly?

Rupa Ganguly is an actress-turned-politician, best known for playing Draupadi in BR Chopra's iconic series Mahabharat. She reprised the role in the Mahabharat Katha as well. Rupa had a prolific career in TV and movies, across Bengali and Hindi languages. However, she earned a household name by playing Draupadi in Mahabharat (1988). Her other popular works in television include Ganadevta, Chandrakanta, Kanoon, Kasturi, and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. 

Also read: Tamil Nadu polls results: Thalapathy Vijay makes smashing political debut as TVK leads with 103, crushes AIADMK, DMK, heads for historic win

When it comes to movies, Rupa's popular titles include Padma Nadir Majhi (1993), Yugant (1995), Bariwali (2000), and Barfi (2012). She also won a National Award as Best Playback Singer (Female) in Abosheshey (2011) 

When did Rupa Ganguly join politics? 

Rupa became active in politics in mid-2010. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. At first, she served as the President of the BJP Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) in West Bengal for two years (2015–2017). In October 2016, Rupa was nominated to the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) by the President of India, filling the seat vacated by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Her term ended in April 2022. As of April 2026, Rupa is fighting the West Bengal Assembly Election as the BJP candidate from the Sonarpur Dakshin constituency. Till now, she's giving a nail-biting clash to AITC's Arundhuti Maitra. 

Rupa Ganguly's assets and income 

As per her election affidavit filed for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, her financial status includes assets of Rs 9.4 crore. As far as annual income is concerned, in the financial year 24-25, she declared Rs 14.5 Lakh. As per the reports, her immovable assets worth Rs 6.95 crore include houses in South Mumbai, Kolkata (Tollygunge), Bolpur, and lands in Howrah. Her movable property reportedly includes bank balances, mutual funds (worth Rs 1.12 crore), and vehicles (Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai Grand i10).

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