Who is Riya Barde aka Arohi aka Banna, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for using fake passport

Here's all you need to know about Riya Barde, the Bangladeshi porn star who has been arrested for staying in India illegally.

Riya Barde who is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh was recently arrested by the Hill police in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for illegally staying in India with fake documents. Not only this, according to reports, she also has a connection to Raj Kundra's production company.

Who is Riya Barde?

Riya Barde is a Bangladeshi porn star. The 22-year-old stayed in India by allegedly getting an Indian passport with fake documents and was staying here with her brother and sister. According to reports, her mother Ruby Sheikh got married to Arvind Barde, a resident of Amravati to stay in India and later claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. She changed her name to Anjali and has been illegaly staying in India.

According to a report in Zee News, Riya Barde has a connection with Raj Kundra’s production company and has appeared in several films including a project with Gehana Vasisth. She was earlier arrested by Mumbai police in a prostitution case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Inspector who led the investigation, said, “During the probe, we found that Riya’s mother, Anjali, is a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India with her two daughters, including Riya, and her son. Anjali married Arvind Barde, a resident of Amravati while claiming to be from West Bengal. She later obtained an Indian passport using fake birth certificates and other fraudulent documents to establish her and her children’s Indian identity.”

She got arrested after one of Riya Barde’s friends got to know about her Bangladeshi origin and reported her to the police. While Riya Barde is in custody, the police are on the lookout for the remaining members of her family. According to a report by Republic, Riya Barde’s parents currently reside in Qatar. The police are searching for her sister, Ritu, alias Moni Sheikh, and her brother, Riyaz Sheikh. case has been registered against them under Sections 420, 465, 468, 479, 34, and 14A of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation into her connection with Mumbai-based pornography rackets is also ongoing.

