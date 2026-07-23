Who is Riya Ahir? Model who stood in front of police van filled with protesters, describes incident

Model and actor Rhiya Ahir went viral after standing in front of a police van carrying detained student protesters in Mumbai and demanding their immediate release.

A 27-year-old model and actor has become one of the most talked-about faces of the recent student protests in Mumbai after she took a bold stand against the detention of protesters.

Rhiya Ahir was seen standing directly in front of a police van near Shivaji Park after reportedly spotting several detained demonstrators inside. Videos and photos of the incident quickly spread across social media, with many people praising her courage.

Meet Rhiya Ah



One fearless young woman stood in front of a police van during the Mumbai student protests, refusing to back down.



Courage can't be bought. Justice can't be silenced. Salute to her. pic.twitter.com/c9oAvhQPeq —uly 22, 2026

According to Hindustan Times, Ahir was walking towards Shivaji Park at around 4.30 pm when she noticed a police van filled with protesters.

"The van was stuffed from the front to the back. There was no space to stand," she said. Ahir claimed that she believed the protesters were being taken away without sufficient reason. She then walked towards the vehicle and stood in its path.

"I couldn't help myself. Their chants, they pulled me towards them," she said.

'If You're Going To Release Them, Release Them Now'

Ahir recalled having a heated exchange with the police officers at the spot. According to her, the officers told her that the detained protesters would be released after the van had travelled some distance. However, she refused to accept the explanation.

"If you're going to release them anyway, release them now," she recalled telling the officers. Ahir also claimed that the police did not provide a detailed explanation for the detentions. "They didn't say anything. They knew that they were in the wrong," she said.

'I Was Shaking On The Inside'

Although she stood her ground, Ahir admitted that she was frightened during the confrontation. "When I confronted them, I was shaking on the inside," she said. "I knew that what I was doing was right."

According to Ahir, she stayed in front of the vehicle until the detained protesters were eventually released. After stepping out of the van, several protesters reportedly thanked her and shook her hand. Some even jokingly called her "a baddie."

'I Would Fail As A Citizen If I Did Nothing'

Explaining why she decided to intervene, Ahir said she feared that the protesters could face prolonged detention and legal action. "I knew that if they were taken, they would be detained, and there would be FIRs against them. That's something I had to step in for. I just knew that I, as a citizen, will fail if I don't do anything about it," she said.

Who Is Rhiya Ahir?

Rhiya Ahir, who also uses the name Rhiya Ekousiya on Instagram, is an actor, model, entrepreneur and host. She is known for speaking openly about social and political issues and has built a presence across the entertainment and digital space.

Apart from modelling and acting, Ahir runs her own clothing brand, Rhiyasat, which focuses on hand-crafted luxury clothing. She is also passionate about dance and has appeared in several music videos. Her latest music video, Dilbara, was released in February 2025.

Following her decision to stand in front of a police vehicle during the Mumbai student protest, Rhiya Ahir has now gained widespread attention, with many social media users praising her actions.