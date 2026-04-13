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Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Did 'Beerbiceps' confirm relationship with influencer amid rift with Samay Raina? Watch video

A video clip of Ranveer Allahbadia with and his rumoured girlfriend, Juhi Bhatt is going viral on the internet. In the video, the duo can be seen exiting the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, after the intense clash between MI and RCB.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Did 'Beerbiceps' confirm relationship with influencer amid rift with Samay Raina? Watch video
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Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is also known as Beerbiceps, was seen enjoying the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, accompanied by a mystery girl. The two were caught on camera during the live telecast of the match, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.

The duo were seen twinning in white tops, fueling rumors that the girl might be his girlfriend. However, there has been no official confirmation about their relationship status.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controvery

Ranveer Allahbadia's appearance at the stadium comes amid a growing rift with stand-up comedian Samay Raina. The controversy began when Samay Raina blamed Beerbiceps, Ranveer's podcast channel, for a controversy surrounding his show "India's Got Latent".

Ranveer Allahbadia responded to the claims with a sarcastic video on social media, further escalating the situation. The feud between the two has been gaining momentum, and Ranveer's appearance at the stadium with the mystery girl has only added fuel to the fire.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? 

While the identity of the mystery girl has not been officially confirmed, some reports suggest she might be Juhi Bhatt, a popular influencer and social media personality from Dehradun.

Juhi and Ranveer had sparked dating rumors a few months ago, in Diwali 2025, when they posted similar rangoli designs on their social media handles. Juhi is known for sharing content related to fashion, lifestyle, and dance on her Instagram feed and is also a model who has worked with FilterCopy.

The 29-year-old Instagram influencer has a growing following of over 4.5 lakh users.

Before the rumors with Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia was linked to Nikki Sharma. He had shared photos with her on his Instagram handle, keeping her face hidden. After the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, Ranveer revealed in a conversation with Raghav Juyal that he had a terrible breakup a few days before the incident, leading fans to speculate that he was referring to Nikki Sharma.

Did Ranveer Allahbadia confirm relationship with Juhi Bhatt?

A video clip of Ranveer Allahbadia with and his rumoured girlfriend, Juhi Bhatt is going viral on the internet. In the video, the duo can be seen exiting the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, after the intense clash between MI and RCB.

In the now-viral video, a fan can be seen walking towards Ranveer and asking for a selfie; however, the podcaster refuses and accidently also confirms his relationship with Juhi. According to the video, Ranveer was quoted as saying, "Nahi Nahi. Girlfriend ke saath hoon abhi."

Social media frenzy

The internet is abuzz with the news, and fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation about Ranveer's relationship status. Meanwhile, Samay Raina has not responded to Ranveer Allahbadia's cheeky video, leaving the situation uncertain. The controversy has sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans taking sides and speculating about the future of Ranveer and the mystery girl's relationship.

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