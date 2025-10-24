FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'

As Ranveer Allahbadia has soft launched his new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt, his ex Nikki Sharma has made a scathing attack on him with a cryptic post.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 08:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia was rumoured to be dating famous TV actress Nikki Sharma, who gained fame after playing the female lead in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Ranveer even shared photos with her on his Instagram but hid her face using emojis, and the two never publicly confirmed their relationship. It was in March earlier this year when their breakup rumours started floating around and Nikki even shared a few cryptic Instagram Stories hinting that they both have parted ways.

Ranveer Allahbadia soft launches his new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt

Now, on the occasion of Diwali 2025 on October 20, Ranveer teased about his new girlfriend as he shared Ghibli-style illustrations of himself celebrating the festival of lights with a woman. Though he didn't name anyone, eagle-eyed netizens quickly found out that his new girlfriend is Juhi Bhatt, who shared same photos of Diwali decorations on her Instagram.

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is an influencer, model, and an aspiring actress. Hailing from Dehradun, she is currently based out of Mumbai. Her Instagram bio reads, "Actor. Chasing sunsets and dreams." She has worked with content platform FilterCopy in a few of their sketches. Juhi has 4.62 lakh followers on Instagram, while Ranveer is followed by 44 lakh people on the media platform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Ranveer Allahbadia's ex Nikki Sharma exposes him

After Ranveer soft launched his new relationship, his ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma shared a cryptic story, suggesting the reasons why their relationship ended. She shared a screenshot of her conversation, in which she said, "I am shook. Always the flaunting. He’ll be nice for a few months and then say, ‘Oh ykw I am traumatised, I can never marry or have kids."

READ | India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in overseas markets

