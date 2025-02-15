While Ranveer Allahbadia is one of the most renowned podcasters in India, his father Dr. Gautam Allahbadia is one of the most renowned names in the world of IVF.

Ranveer Allahbadia's alleged offensive remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent has landed him into a huge controversy with several police complaints and a couple of FIRs filed against him, Samay, and the makers of the controversial show. While Ranveer is one of the most renowned podcasters in India, his father Dr. Gautam Allahbadia is one of the most renowned names in the world of IVF, i.e. In vitro fertilization.

Gautam calls himself 'The Miracle Man' on his own website, which also talks about his journey. Talking about his struggle, Gautam says, "I started in the garage of my building. I converted it to a clinic and a small lab where we would do semen processing. In 1996, I opened a sperm bank and we found that there were huge demands too. By 2000, we had grown by 30 to 40 times. My father then bought this place and allowed me to use it. I later took a loan from a bank and started an IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) center and named it Rotunda."

His website further quotes him, "In 2004, times changed and I did lots of firsts in India—India’s first trans-ethnic surrogate pregnancy involving a Chinese couple’s baby delivered by an unrelated Indian surrogate mother and India’s first same-sex couple pregnancy and delivery of twins. Today, we have positioned ourselves as the leader in third party reproductions (surrogate pregnancy). We have our in-house sperm bank. We have about 40 active egg donors and one of India’s largest egg donation programmes." As per BollywoodShaadis.com, Ranveer’s mother Swati Allahbadia is a gynecologist by profession.

On his appearance on India's Got Latent, Ranveer had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?". His statement received a lot of backlash. Ranveer later issued an apology, but he was further ridiculed on social media. Samay Raina has removed all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.