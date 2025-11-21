Who is Rama Raju Mantena, lesser-known billionaire spending crores on 'wedding of the year' in Udaipur? Guests include Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr; his business is...

Welcome to the 'Biggest Wedding Of The Year! No not Ambanis, US Pharma king Rama Raju Mantena is set to host his daughter's wedding in beautiful city of lakes, Udaipur. But do you know who is this US billionaire, who invited big celebrities as guests to the wedding of his daughter?

Welcome to the 'Biggest Wedding Of The Year! No not Ambanis, US Pharma king Rama Raju Mantena is set to host his daughter's wedding in beautiful city of lakes, Udaipur. Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena will tie the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju, in a grand three-day celebrations from November 21 to November 24. And the wedding list is so huge that even US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr is here in India to attend the festivities.

The wedding festivities is set to take place in several luxurious venues in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola. The theme of the wedding will have traditional; Rajasthani touch, a fusion of traditional royal with Bollywood-style musical night.

Entire Hollywood, Bollywood is on the guest list. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are likely to attend, and perform at the wedding. Bollywood celebrities expected to attend the wedding include Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Several charter plane have arrived to participate in the festivities. But do you know who is this US billionaire, who invited these big celebrities as guests to the wedding of his daughter?

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju Mantena is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a US based pharma company. Ingenus Pharmaceuticals also has research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland and India.

Born in India, Mantena established his business in the United States and is now a respected entrepreneur in the global healthcare industry. He has pursued a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) in India.

Raju Mantena began his career as the CEO of P4 Healthcare in Jupiter, Florida. He also founded ICORE Healthcare, a company that provides health plans with solutions to manage specialty cost trends. Earlier, founded the International Oncology Network (ION), an oncology group purchasing organisation and OncoScripts, one of the first oncology focused specialty pharmacies.

Raju Mantena's net worth is estimated at approximately $20 million (approximately Rs 167 crore), as per reports. He is married to Padmaja Mantena.