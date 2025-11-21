Who is Rama Raju Mantena, lesser-known billionaire spending crores on 'wedding of the year' in Udaipur? Guests include Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr; his business is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel

Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…

WPL 2026 Auction list unveiled: Check names of all 277 players set to go under the hammer

Masterstroke by Ratan Tata's TCS, launches new company, gets Rs 88000000000 investment, plans to...

When Kishore Kumar was struggling, Ruma Devi was working with Lata Mangeshkar, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar; son Amit Kumar reveals what led to their separation

West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 OUT: Scorecard, Merit List PDF officially released, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India

Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...

Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star

Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Rama Raju Mantena, lesser-known billionaire spending crores on 'wedding of the year' in Udaipur? Guests include Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr; his business is...

Welcome to the 'Biggest Wedding Of The Year! No not Ambanis, US Pharma king Rama Raju Mantena is set to host his daughter's wedding in beautiful city of lakes, Udaipur. But do you know who is this US billionaire, who invited big celebrities as guests to the wedding of his daughter?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 02:03 PM IST

Who is Rama Raju Mantena, lesser-known billionaire spending crores on 'wedding of the year' in Udaipur? Guests include Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr; his business is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Welcome to the 'Biggest Wedding Of The Year! No not Ambanis, US Pharma king Rama Raju Mantena is set to host his daughter's wedding in beautiful city of lakes, Udaipur. Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena will tie the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju, in a grand three-day celebrations from November 21 to November 24. And the wedding list is so huge that even US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr is here in India to attend the festivities. 

The wedding festivities is set to take place in several luxurious venues in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola. The theme of the wedding will have traditional; Rajasthani touch, a fusion  of traditional royal with Bollywood-style musical night. 

Entire Hollywood, Bollywood is on the guest list. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are likely to attend, and perform at the wedding. Bollywood celebrities expected to attend the wedding include Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Several charter plane have arrived to participate in the festivities. But do you know who is this US billionaire, who invited these big celebrities as guests to the wedding of his daughter? 

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju Mantena is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a US based pharma company. Ingenus Pharmaceuticals also has research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland and India.

Born in India, Mantena established his business in the United States and is now a respected entrepreneur in the global healthcare industry. He has pursued a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) in India.

Raju Mantena began his career as the CEO of P4 Healthcare in Jupiter, Florida. He also founded ICORE Healthcare, a company that provides health plans with solutions to manage specialty cost trends. Earlier, founded the International Oncology Network (ION), an oncology group purchasing organisation and OncoScripts, one of the first oncology focused specialty pharmacies. 

Raju Mantena's net worth is estimated at approximately $20 million (approximately Rs 167 crore), as per reports. He is married to Padmaja Mantena.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it?
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Big blow to South Africa as star pacer ruled out of 2nd Test and ODIs vs India
Gaurav Khanna is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked closely with THIS BB winner, her name is ...
Gaurav is winning Bigg Boss 19, his wife is lucky charm, has worked THIS winner
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in Udaipur, to stay in Rs 10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite in THIS hotel
Donald Trump Jr to attend billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter's wedding in
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress calls out 'industry mafia', then…
Divya Khosla and Mukesh Bhatt's explosive phone conversation goes viral, actress
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tattoo" put spotlight on their secret love story
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to get married on November 23: Here's how a "tat
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE