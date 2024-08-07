Twitter
Who is Rahul Ananda? Hindu singer whose 140-year-old house was burnt, 3000 instruments destroyed by mob in Bangladesh

Know all about Rahul Ananda, whose 140-year-old house was burnt by a mob in Bangladesh.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Who is Rahul Ananda? Hindu singer whose 140-year-old house was burnt, 3000 instruments destroyed by mob in Bangladesh
Bangladesh is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several videos and pictures of violent protests, and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh are going viral on social media. Now, according to reports, Hindu singer Rahul Ananda's 140-year-old house has been burnt and looted by the mob in Bangladesh. 

According to a report in Daily Star, on July 5, a mob in Bangladesh vandalized, looted, and burnt Rahul Ananda's house. The singer's family reportedly fled the attack. One of Joler Gaan's founding members, Saiful Islam Jarnal, told the Daily Star, "Rahul Da and his family are shaken and take shelter in a secret place known to only a few. We could not contact him yet. It was not even his house, it was a rental he was living in for decades."

He further added, "I came to know the incident happened around 4 pm. From what I have heard, a group of goons attacked the residence, and Rahul Da, Shukla Di (Rahul's wife), Tota (his son), and other family members somehow got out." 

Another close source told the new portal that Rahul Ananda owned a collection of over 3000 musical instruments which he designed and made over the years. The mob looted all the instruments, valuables, and furniture from the house. He said, "I can say that he might have suffered a loss of Tk 10 lakh over the household things, but how could you put a price on the instruments which he so lovingly built." 

Who is Rahul Ananda? 

Rahul Ananda is a Bangladeshi Hindu folk singer. He was the lyricist, composer, vocalist, flutes, clarinet, and mandola of Joler Gaan, an independent folk band from Dhaka, Bangladesh formed in 2006. The band comprised of other members including Mollik Oishorjo, Gopi Devnath, Rana sarwar, ABS Xem, 
Md Masum, Dip Roy and DH Shuvo. 

Rahul Ananda studied at Charukola university in Dhaka. He enrolled in 1994 and finished studying music in 2004. The singer and his family has now fled after the attack on their house in Bangladesh. However, In 2023, prominent and much-loved multifaceted artiste, Rahul Ananda's residence at the Dhanmondi 32 premise was the center of attention as it was graced by the president of France Emmanuel Macron for a friendly visit.

