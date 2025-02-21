The duo have been dating for several years and have been vocal about their relationship in the media.

Prajakta Koli, also known as MostlySane, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal.

Prajakta and Vrishank got engaged in September 2023, and now, after nearly two years, they have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Their wedding festivities will include mehendi, haldi, a musical night, the big wedding and a reception, which will start on February 23 and end on February 25. All the wedding functions will take place in Karjat.”

The duo have been dating for several years and have been vocal about their relationship in the media.

Who is Vrishank Khanal?

According to The Statesman, Vrishank Khanal, 34, is originally from Kathmandu, Nepal. He is the son of Jagan Khanal and Sabina Khanal. He also has a sister named Manohya Khanal, with whom he shares a close bond.

Vrishank was always a bright student, and his academic excellence led him to the renowned University of Cambridge. After that, he pursued a law degree at DY Patil College of Law, which is affiliated with the University of Mumbai.

Vrishank Khanal began his career at the prestigious Canadian multinational company Thomson Reuters, where he held several roles, including project consultant, legal executive, and discovery service analyst. Later, he joined Morgan Stanley in a managerial position, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Apart from his professional achievements, Vrishank loves riding bikes, playing golf, sipping beer, and strumming the guitar. He often shares pictures of these activities on Instagram.

How did Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal meet?

According to The Statesman, Prajakta Koli met her now-fiancé through a mutual friend. They initially connected via BBM and later met again at their friend's place during a Ganpati Puja. It was then that Vrishank finally asked her out, marking the beginning of their fairytale romance.

Also read: Amid Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy, Harsh Gujral deletes episodes of his show The Escape Room from YouTube