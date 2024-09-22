Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Here's everything you need to know about actress Parvati Nair, against whom her former domestic help has filed case for allegedly assaulting him.

Parvati Nair is a popular Indian actress, who has worked in south Indian film industries. She has played significant roles in critically-acclaim Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil films. The actress is now grabbing headlines as a case has been registered against her for allegedly assaulting her servant. Before we take a look into the case, here's everything you need to know about Parvati.

Born on December 5, 1992, in a Malayali family in Abu Dhabi, she attended Our Own English High School in Abu Dhabi and graduated in computer science and engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal, Karnataka. She won the beauty pageant Miss Karnataka and became a full-time model at the age of 15. She has appeared in commercials for Mysore Sandal Soap, Asian Paints, Malabar Gold, Mazaa, Prestige, Reliance, and several other brands.

Parvati made her acting debut in the 2012 Malayalam anthology film Poppins. She made her debut in Kannada cinema in 2013 with the psychological thriller Story Kathe and won the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debutant. In 2015, her breakthrough came when she starred with superstars Ajith Kumar in Yennai Arindhaal and Kamal Haasan in Uttama Villain in her first two Tamil films. She was even nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress - Tamil for the former.

In 2021, Parvati made her Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's sports biographical drama 83, which was based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Headlined by Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the actress played Marshneil Gavaskar, the wife Sunil Gavaskar played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. In her last release, Parvati shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the science fiction action film The Greatest of All Time, which was released in cinemas earlier this week.

Case filed again Parvati Nair

In 2022, Parvati had lodged a case against her former domestic help named Subhash Chandra Bose accusing that he had stolen Rs 9 lakh, an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a laptop worth Rs 2 lakh from her home. Now, Subhas has filed a counter-complaint against the actress and her assistants for allegedly assaulting him in a confimed room. He has claimed that Parvati and five others have physically attacked him and harassed him.

READ | This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.