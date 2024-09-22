Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 sequels we want by 2025

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

10 small Bollywood roles etched in our memories

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

8 countries with the oldest population in the world

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...

Here's everything you need to know about actress Parvati Nair, against whom her former domestic help has filed case for allegedly assaulting him.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 05:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who is Parvati Nair? Began modelling at 15, worked with Vijay, Ranveer, Kamal Haasan, case filed against her for...
Parvati Nair/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Parvati Nair is a popular Indian actress, who has worked in south Indian film industries. She has played significant roles in critically-acclaim Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil films. The actress is now grabbing headlines as a case has been registered against her for allegedly assaulting her servant. Before we take a look into the case, here's everything you need to know about Parvati.

Born on December 5, 1992, in a Malayali family in Abu Dhabi, she attended Our Own English High School in Abu Dhabi and graduated in computer science and engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal, Karnataka. She won the beauty pageant Miss Karnataka and became a full-time model at the age of 15. She has appeared in commercials for Mysore Sandal Soap,  Asian Paints, Malabar Gold, Mazaa, Prestige, Reliance, and several other brands.

Parvati made her acting debut in the 2012 Malayalam anthology film Poppins. She made her debut in Kannada cinema in 2013 with the psychological thriller Story Kathe and won the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debutant. In 2015, her breakthrough came when she starred with superstars Ajith Kumar in Yennai Arindhaal and Kamal Haasan in Uttama Villain in her first two Tamil films. She was even nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress - Tamil for the former. 

In 2021, Parvati made her Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan's sports biographical drama 83, which was based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Headlined by Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the actress played Marshneil Gavaskar, the wife Sunil Gavaskar played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. In her last release, Parvati shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the science fiction action film The Greatest of All Time, which was released in cinemas earlier this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parvati Nair (@paro_nair)

Case filed again Parvati Nair

In 2022, Parvati had lodged a case against her former domestic help named Subhash Chandra Bose accusing that he had stolen Rs 9 lakh, an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a laptop worth Rs 2 lakh from her home. Now, Subhas has filed a counter-complaint against the actress and her assistants for allegedly assaulting him in a confimed room. He has claimed that Parvati and five others have physically attacked him and harassed him. 

READ | This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi stuck in traffic: Inspector, SI suspended but THIS was the reason for action

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

NEET UG 2024: CBI files second-chargesheet against six accused in paper leak case

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar reveal they went to couples therapy two days after wedding: ‘There are times when…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement