Who is Parv Singh? Payal Gaming's rumoured boyfriend BREAKS his silence on YouTuber's viral video controversy

Payal Gaming faced a viral MMS/deepfake controversy, which she denied, while her rumoured boyfriend and fans supported her, raising awareness about online harassment and privacy.

Indian gamer and YouTuber Payal Gaming (real name Payal Dhare) recently faced a huge social media controversy after a private video, allegedly featuring her, went viral. The 21-year-old pro-gamer and streaming sensation, who has been very open about working in a male-dominated field, completely denied the video connection to her, labelling it as disturbing and false.

Support from rumoured boyfriend

After Payal posted her statement online, her rumoured boyfriend, Parv Singh (popularly known as ReGaLToS in the gaming world), publicly showed support. He gave a like to her post as the very first thing, and afterwards he proceeded to share it on his Instagram story. Even though the couple has never publicly acknowledged their relationship, online fans have been suspecting the two to be together for quite some time now, mainly because of their close interactions on the net, co-gaming streams, and spotting them once in a while at public places.

The deepfake controversy

The incident has sparked a wider discussion about deepfakes, online privacy and the dangers of manipulated digital content. The widely shared video, which has been propelling the discussion on various social media platforms, has been identified by both experts and fans as most probably a deepfake, signifying it has been altered digitally to give the impression that Payal was part of it. Payal expressed that the promptness with which false content travels online is a major influence not only on her personal reputation but also on her mental health and emotional stability. Several fans have cautioned not to disseminate or speculate on the video, stating that in the case of sharing or questioning the video, one would be indulging in cyber harassment and misinformation. The whole affair not only puts the spotlight on the necessity of digital literacy, responsible social media practice and respecting people's privacy but also emphasises the importance of these areas for the likes of content creators and public figures who are frequently subjected to harmful online activities.

Support from fans and the gaming community

Payal's backers, as well as the larger gaming community, have come to her defence, denouncing the use of technology inappropriately and online bullying. The public backing of her supposed boyfriend, in addition to the encouraging words from the fans, has been very helpful for her during this difficult time. Also, the incident sheds light on the necessity of being aware of the issue of online safety and responsible sharing of content.