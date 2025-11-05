Who is Mira Nair, mother of New York's first South Asian and Muslim Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is best known for...

Zohran Mamdani defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and political heavyweight former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to create a historic moment as he emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected.

Who are Zohran Mamdani's parents?

Indian-descent Zohran Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

Who is Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair?

Zohran Mamdani was born to Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani in Kampala, Uganda. He moved to New York City with his family when he was 7 and became a naturalised US citizen only recently in 2018.

Zohran Mamdani is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, an Indian-American director best known for films like Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, and Queen of Katwe. Mira Nair is most known for directing independent dramas through her production company Mirabai Films. Her films are a big hit among film festival goers and have also received two Academy Award nominations.

Mira Nair was married to Mitch Epstein in 1981; however, after that marriage ended in a divorce, she married Mahmood Mamdani ​in 1991 and welcomed her first and only son, Zohran Mamdani, that same year.

Zohran Mamdani, who is all set to assume the New York City mayoral office in January next year, is married to animator and illustrator Rama Duwaji.