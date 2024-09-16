Who is Meghna Narayan, Siddharth's first wife? Said to have left actor after 4-year marriage due to his closeness to...

Here's all you need to know about Siddharth's first wife Meghna Narayan.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari surprised everyone with their wedding photos. The couple tied the knot in an intimate, traditional South Indian wedding in a temple in the presence of their family members. However, do you know that this is the second marriage of both actors?

Yes, while Siddharth was married to Meghna Narayan, Aditi Rao Hydari was earlier married to Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to renowned Bollywood designer Masaba Gupta.

Who is Siddharth's ex-wife Meghna Narayan?

In 2003, Siddharth made his debut in acting with the Tamil film Boys. In the same year, he married his then-girlfriend Meghna Narayan, who lived next door to his Delhi home. However, their marriage didn't last long. During the shoot of Rang De Basanti, there were reports of growing closeness between Siddharth and Soha Ali Khan which is said to have caused a rift between Siddharth and his ex-wife Meghna. According to reports, they have been living separately since 2006 and in 2007, the couple parted ways, ending their 4-year-long marriage. Following their divorce, there isn't much info on Meghna's whereabouts as she chose to stay away from the limelight and lead a simple life.

Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari love story

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first crossed paths while filming the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their on-screen chemistry translated into their real-life chemistry even though the film failed to perform well at the box office. They became inseparable over time, often spotted together at public events, and with this, fans started to speculate about the romance between them. In March 2024, the couple finally made their relationship official by announcing their engagement.

Now, on September 16, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have shared their adorable, romantic wedding photos on Instagram. The couple opted for a simple wedding. The caption of their post read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

