Who is Madhu Shah? Meet the wife of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Satish Shah and his ‘Lucky Charm’

Veteran actor Satish Shah, 74, died on October 25, 2025, at around 2:30 p.m. at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. The actor, best known for his roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and 'Main Hoon Na', had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant.

His demise was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. On X, he shared a video, confirming the demise of Satish, and revealed that on Saturday afternoon, his health suddenly got worse, and he was taken to a hospital, but couldn't survive. Ashoke posted the video with the caption, "Sad and shocked to inform you that well-known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has passed away an hour ago due to Kidney failure. A great loss to the industry. Om Shanti."

Who is Madhu Shah?

Madhu Shah is the wife of the late veteran actor Satish Shah. Madhu and Satish tied the knot in 1972. Primarily a designer, she was also involved in the entertainment industry as an actress and producer. Her known credits include the films Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge! (1998) and Hum Tere Ashiq Hain (1979).

The couple reportedly did not have children, and they were known to keep their personal life lowkey. Satish Shah, at multiple occasions, declared his devotion towards his wife, Madhu. He even considered her his 'lucky charm'.