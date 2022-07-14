Who is Lalit Modi, actor Sushmita Sen's new boyfriend?

Lalit Modi confirms relationship with Sushmita Sen | Photo: Twitter @LalitKModi

Business tycoon, Lalit Modi recently took to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram to share pictures of holiday with actress, and former miss universe Sushmita Sen who are in a relationship.

Lalit Kumar Modi, born on November 29 is an Indian businessman and cricket administrator. Modi founded and was the first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League, IPL. He ran the tournament for three years until 2010.

Modi also chaired the Champions League from 2008-10. He was the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI during 2005–10. He has also served as the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15), and as the Vice President of the Punjab Cricket Association.

Modi started his carrier with Modi Entertainment Networks, MEN which he established in 1993 using funds from the family trust. The company later collaborated with Walt Disney Pictures, to broadcast some of Disney's content in India, including Fashion TV.

In the latest post, Lalit Modi shared four pictures of him and Sushmita Sen with the caption, " Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

After some media houses mistook the message as them being married, Modi posted another tweet to clarify that the actress and he are not yet married and are just dating.

