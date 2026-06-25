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Who is Krishi Thapanda? Kannada actress whose friend, businessman Vaishak has been found dead at her Bengaluru flat

According to sources, Vaishak had contacted Krishi Thapanda shortly before his death. However, she was unable to respond immediately. After noticing his distress messages, she quickly alerted his family members, who rushed to the apartment and found him unresponsive.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 11:48 PM IST

Who is Krishi Thapanda? Kannada actress whose friend, businessman Vaishak has been found dead at her Bengaluru flat
Krishi Thapanda/Instagram
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A Bengaluru-based businessman was found dead inside the apartment of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Krishi Thapanda in Bengaluru's RR Nagar on Wednesday night, prompting an investigation by the police. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Vaishak, a resident of Girinagar with a criminal record, had reportedly been staying at Thapanda's apartment for the past few days. Police said he was alone at the residence when the incident occurred.

According to sources, Vaishak had contacted the 37-year-old actress shortly before his death. However, Thapanda was reportedly in Nelamangala at the time and was unable to respond immediately. After noticing his distress messages, she quickly alerted his family members, who rushed to the apartment.

Police said Vaishak was found unresponsive after they were informed about the incident. Based on a complaint lodged by his father, the RR Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Officials also confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Investigators further revealed that Vaishak had previously been arrested in connection with an alleged extortion case involving businessman Aravind Reddy. According to the police, he was accused of sending a courier containing a threatening letter demanding a large sum of money and an apology. He was later released on bail.

Who is Krishi Thapanda?

Born into a Kodava family hailing from Coorg, Krishi Thapanda is an Indian model and actress, who has worked in Kannada cinema. She made her acting debut with the 2016 romantic drama Akira, for which she was also nominated for  SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress. Krishi rose to wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, hosted by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep, in 2017. Since then, she has acted in a few more Kannada movies, including Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti in 2018, Bharaate in 2019, Lanke in 2021, and Gana in 2025.

READ | Amid Pranit More's Rs 370 biryani row, Madhur Virli's rape joke; Akshay Kumar says he has 'tremendous respect' for stand-up comics

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