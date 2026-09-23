Who is Komal Rani? Why did Sunita Ahuja burst out at Govinda as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with her, performed 'aarti'

Sunita Ahuja's comment on humans being cheaters has gone viral, coming right after Govinda's late-night appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja sparked fresh buzz.

Sunita Ahuja's recent comment on humans being cheaters has gone viral, just hours after her husband Govinda was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja. The star wife was seen at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, where she spoke about her love for animals over humans.

What Sunita said at the Airport

Sunita was photographed at Mumbai airport on Wednesday and, when questioned by paparazzi about her pet dog Winter, made a strong statement. She said, "Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hain. Inko (pets) pyaar karo, hamesha chipke rehte hain. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hain. "She further added, 'Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan." Her statement came a day after both she and Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja separately.

Govinda spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar

On Tuesday, Sunita visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Later, Govinda was seen at the same pandal with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had previously alleged an affair between Govinda and Komal, referring to him as a 'sugar daddy' during a paparazzi interaction.

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Divorce rumours and Ganpati celebrations

Sunita Ahuja and her son Yashvardhan were recently seen outside the Family Court in Mumbai, where Sunita confirmed her intention to withdraw her divorce case against actor Govinda. She has not publicly commented on the situation. During Ganpati Chaturthi, the couple celebrated separately, as Govinda was in America and returned only with their children, while Sunita was not present.