ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked outrage

Ranveer Singh has come at the centre of a controversy after mimicking a spiritual deity from Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty's latest film, Kantara- Chapter 1. Though the actor later apologised he has been criticised for his act. Chamundi Daiva is a guardian spirit revered in Tulu Nadu.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 05:25 PM IST

Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked outrage
Ranveer Singh was criticised for mimicking Chamundi Daiva from Kantara
At a time when actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film is just around the corner, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor has stuck in a controversy surrounding Rishabh Shetty and his latest movie Kantara-Chapter 1. Days before Dhurandhar’s release on December 5, his light-hearted moment turned into a major controversy drawing backlash from all sectors asking for apology.  

What is Ranveer Singh’s latest controversy? 

The incident occurred at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa when Ranveer imitated a scene from Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara - Chapter 1 after praising the actor, saying, “ I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot...”. Though the mimicry made Shetty laugh, many social media users found the act disrespectful and insensitive after its video went viral.  

During the imitation, Singh compared the sacred Chamundi Daiva shown in the film with a “female ghost”. His mimicry and remark created a light-hearted moment for many in the audience at the event, but soon many social media users showed outrage due to the act. Once the video went viral many called the act as “insensitive” and “tone-deaf”. What was meant to be a fun act in praise of the movie’s powerful storytelling turned was taken as disrespectful by many.  

Ranveer Singh apologises

The actor later apologised while clarifying his stand. Sharing on his Instagram stories, Singh wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."He further added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.” 

Who is Chamundi Daiva? 

Chavundi Daiva, who is also known as Chavundi, Pilichavundi or Pilchandi, is a regional guardian spirit worshipped mainly in the Tulu Nadu region of coastal Karnataka. According to a website that shares mythological facts, Mythlok, Chavundi Daiva is a key deity-like figure in the Bhoota Kola tradition and is worshipped for personifying fierce feminine energy that protects and restores balance while also punishing the culprits. Unlike the kinder spirits like Panjurli, Chavundi is symbolic for attacking evil forces and cleansing the morally corrupt souls.  

She is also described as the sister of Guliga Daiva. She is invoked during rituals in a dramatic and intense way when performers manifests  her through ash-smeared faces, powerful expressions, and energetic movements, representing her dominance over life, death, and justice. 

