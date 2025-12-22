FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Kalyan Padala? Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner, former Indian Army soldier, first commoner to win Nagarjuna's show, bags Rs 35 lakh

The 9th season of Bigg Boss Telugu ended on a historic note, as Kalyan Padala became the first commoner to win Nagarjuna-hosted show.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 11:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 ended on a grand note, and Kalyan Padala lifted the winner's trophy. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the Telugu version of India's most popular reality show is loved by the regional audience, and just like previous seasons, the 9th edition of Bigg Boss Telugu also became extremely successful. This time, the theme of the show was Celebrities vs Commoners, and Kalyan Padala wrote history as he became the first commoner to win the reality show. Nagarjuna handed over the trophy to Kalyan, and Thanuja Puttaswamy became the first runner-up, and Pavan as the second runner-up. 

Who is Kalyan Padala? A former Indian army soldier who dreamt big  

Hailing from Viziangaram, Andhra Pradesh, Padala was raised in a middle-class family and was inclined towards fitness and sports from an early age. After completing his studies, Kalyan joined the Indian army, fulfilling his childhood dream to serve the nation. His decision-making skills and discipline during his military service became his strength during his stint on the show.

Kalyan Padala's life after the Indian army

After leaving the army, Padala followed his passion for acting. Kalyan first gained public attention on the digital version of the reality series, Bigg Boss 19 Agnipariksha, the digital pre-show before Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Sreemukhi. Kalyan's stint with that show connected with audiences. They voted to give him a direct entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 9, making him the first commoner to enter the house through public support.

Kalyan Padala's gameplay in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Throughout Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Padala earned praise for staying away from unnecessary arguments, instead focusing on his own game. His attitude resonated with viewers, appreciating his discipline and calm demeanour. The constant support of the audience helped him through the competition, ultimately won the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show.

Why did Kalyan Padala win only Rs 35 lakh? 

The price money of Bigg Boss Season 9 was Rs 50 lakh. However, Pavan took Rs 15 lakh and exited the finale, leaving the price money to Rs 35 lakh. Apart from the price money, Kalyan also won a swanky, brand-new SUV. 

