ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she keeps low-key

Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. A fixture of Hindi cinema for more than five decades, Asrani has surely left behind an irreplaceable legacy built on laughter, and impeccable comic timing. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani. The couple had no children. Did you know Manju was also part of the film industry? Here’s know everything about her.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. A fixture of Hindi cinema for more than five decades, Asrani has surely left behind an irreplaceable legacy built on laughter, and impeccable comic timing. He is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani. The couple had no children. Did you know Manju was also part of the film industry? Here’s know everything about her.

Asrani’s wife, Manju Asrani (earlier Bansal), was also a part of the film industry. Along with her husband, she was also most active during the 1970s and 1980s. The duo first met on the sets of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haraam, where they connected over their mutual love for cinema and fell in love. Their marriage turned into lifelong companionship. Manju worked in several Hindi films, including Kabeela, Udhar Ka Sindur, Tapasya, Chandi Sona, and Chor Sipahee, among others. Later in her career, she moved behind the camera and tried her hand at directing in the 1990s. 

Who is Manju Asrani?

Former Indian actress and director, Manju Asrani, has worked in Hindi cinema between the  1970s and 1980s. She began her career as an actress, appearing alongside Govardhan Asrani and other prominent actors of that era. Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), Namak Haraam (1973), Kabeela (1976), Chandi Sona (1977), and Jurmana (1979) are among her notable works as an actor.  Later in the 1990s, she ventured into direction, and helmed films and TV series. 

How did Govardhan Asrani and Manju Asrani meet?

Manju Asrani met Govardhan Asrani while working on the sets of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haraam. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship that led to their marriage. She kept low-key and prioritised family; however, she has been a rock-solid support to her husband and his career. According to Navbharat Times, the couple had no children, whereas other sources reveal they had a son named Naveen Asrani. However, nothing is confirmed about it.

Govardhan Asrani’s demise

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium, where his family gathered for the last rites. Asrani's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, told ANI,  "Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."What made the news even more heartbreaking for fans was that earlier in the day, Asrani had shared a Diwali greeting on his Instagram Story. Over his long and successful career, Asrani became one of Hindi cinema's most loved faces. Known for his perfect comic timing and screen presence, he appeared in more than 350 films across five decades.

