Who is George Richmond? Hollywood cinematographer rescued by IAF after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, undergoes surgery

Hollyood cinematographer George Richmond sustained serious injuries in the neck during the paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh and was rescued in a operation involving local authorities and the Indian Air Force (IAF). He is now recovering in a Chandigarh hospital after successful surgery.

George Richmond, the cinematographer known for his work on famous Hollywood blockbusters such as Free Guy, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, Rocketman, and Deadpool & Wolverine, underwent a successful surgery and is recovering at an hospital in Chandigarh, days after he was injured in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. Richmond sustained serious injuries in the neck during the accident on June 8 and was rescued in a operation involving local authorities in Himachal and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The cinematographer was later shifted to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he underwent a surgery on Thursday. "He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.

What happened to George Richmond?

Richmond, 54, was among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district' Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region when he reportedly crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba. After the accident, fellow paragliders alerted the local administration, and a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched. The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location. He was later airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu where he was provided with initial medical care.

On June 9, he was referred to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh where he was evaluated by trauma team including general and orthopaedic surgeons. Dr Goni revealed that Richmond injured his neck in multiple places after falling from a height. "Basic resuscitation was done and hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday," he said. The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. "It was a combined effort," Dr Goni said, adding that Richmond has been kept under observation for the next 48 hours. "Our protocol is to wait for the stabilisation of the patient and wound healing. Let’s see how it goes," Dr Goni said.

Who is George Richmond?

George Richmond is a British cinematographer known for shooting several major Hollywood blockbusters and action films. He began his career in the camera department in the 1990s before becoming a cinematographer, and is a member of the British Society of Cinematographers (BSC). He has frequently collaborated with directors such as Matthew Vaughn, Dexter Fletcher, David Yates, and Shawn Levy. Richmond has also worked as a camera operator on films directed by renowned filmmakers including Steven Spielberg and Alfonso Cuarón - War Hero and Children of Men. His father is veteran cinematographer Anthony B. Richmond, known for films such as Don't Look Now, A Cinderella Story, John Tucker Must Die, Candyman, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

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