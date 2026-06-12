FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is George Richmond? Hollywood cinematographer rescued by IAF after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, undergoes surgery

Who is George Richmond? Hollywood artise injured in paragliding accident

Caught by Sara Tendulkar, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket video goes viral

Caught by Sara, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Joins Lucknow Protest At Eco Garden | Dharmendra Pradhan

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Joins Lucknow Protest At Eco Garden | Dharmendra Pradhan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is George Richmond? Hollywood cinematographer rescued by IAF after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, undergoes surgery

Hollyood cinematographer George Richmond sustained serious injuries in the neck during the paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh and was rescued in a operation involving local authorities and the Indian Air Force (IAF). He is now recovering in a Chandigarh hospital after successful surgery.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 06:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Who is George Richmond? Hollywood cinematographer rescued by IAF after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, undergoes surgery
George Richmond stable after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

George Richmond, the cinematographer known for his work on famous Hollywood blockbusters such as Free Guy, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, Rocketman, and Deadpool & Wolverine, underwent a successful surgery and is recovering at an hospital in Chandigarh, days after he was injured in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. Richmond sustained serious injuries in the neck during the accident on June 8 and was rescued in a operation involving local authorities in Himachal and the Indian Air Force (IAF). The cinematographer was later shifted to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he underwent a surgery on Thursday. "He has been kept under observation. His vitals are stable and he is recovering," Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told PTI.

What happened to George Richmond?

Richmond, 54, was among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district' Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region when he reportedly crashed in the rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba. After the accident, fellow paragliders alerted the local administration, and a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched. The rescuers successfully evacuated Richmond from the accident site and brought him to a nearby safer location. He was later airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu where he was provided with initial medical care.

On June 9, he was referred to the Postgradaute Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh where he was evaluated by trauma team including general and orthopaedic surgeons. Dr Goni revealed that Richmond injured his neck in multiple places after falling from a height. "Basic resuscitation was done and hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday," he said. The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. "It was a combined effort," Dr Goni said, adding that Richmond has been kept under observation for the next 48 hours. "Our protocol is to wait for the stabilisation of the patient and wound healing. Let’s see how it goes," Dr Goni said.

Who is George Richmond?

George Richmond is a British cinematographer known for shooting several major Hollywood blockbusters and action films. He began his career in the camera department in the 1990s before becoming a cinematographer, and is a member of the British Society of Cinematographers (BSC). He has frequently collaborated with directors such as Matthew Vaughn, Dexter Fletcher, David Yates, and Shawn Levy. Richmond has also worked as a camera operator on films directed by renowned filmmakers including Steven Spielberg and Alfonso Cuarón - War Hero and Children of Men. His father is veteran cinematographer Anthony B. Richmond, known for films such as Don't Look Now, A Cinderella Story, John Tucker Must Die, Candyman, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, latest films, web series to watch on streaming platforms

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is George Richmond? Hollywood cinematographer rescued by IAF after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, undergoes surgery
Who is George Richmond? Hollywood artise injured in paragliding accident
Caught by Sara Tendulkar, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket video goes viral
Caught by Sara, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket
Who is Harsha Sunny? Mrs Kerala 2025 contestant arrested with Rs 11 crore marijuana at Mumbai airport
Who is Harsha Sunny? Model held with 11 kg weed at Mumbai airport
India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details
India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Date, time, venue, squads and live streaming
Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of attrition?
Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of att
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement