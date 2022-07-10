Who is Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast? Know more about YouTuber who got arrested by police

Gaurav Taneja

In the digital world, there are several influencers and content creators. One of them is Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja. Since yesterday, Gaurav has been trending on social media, as he was arrested by Police for conducting a public gathering, without securing prior permission. Before delving further, let's know our Flying Beast a little more. The handsome, muscular content creator is a former pilot and self-claimed 'certified' nutritionist. Gaurav is a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He is also pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

Gaurav has three popular YouTube channels, Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa. His channels consist of videos (vlogs) related to his family's daily life. Gaurav has collaborated with other popular influencers like Technical Guruji, Mumbiker Nikhil, and Slay Point. His popularity has certainly made him a 'hot property' among Bollywood as well. Gaurav has now also made some interesting collaborations with stars like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, R Madhavan, and others.

Gaurav is married to Ritu Rathee, and the latter is working as a captain in airlines. The duo tied the knot in 2016, and they are blessed with two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Like Gaurav, even Ritu is equally popular on Instagram, and the couple enjoys a loyal fanbase. Ritu and Gaurav have also participated in the reality show Smart Jodi. Talking about popularity, Gaurav's Insta page has 3.3 million subscribers. Whereas, Ritu's Instagram has 1.6 million subscribers.

On Saturday, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was detained by police after his fans flocked to Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Through Instagram, his wife Ritu Rathee informed his followers that he will celebrate his birthday with admirers at the Noida metro station. Thousands of people then flocked to Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber after this. The surge caused a stampede, however, there were no recorded injuries. When the Noida Sector 49 Police arrived, they calmed the crowd.